Exclusive: Harman Baweja to become a father soon; Actor and wife are expecting their first child

It is time for merriment in the Baweja family as Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha are expecting their first child. A source close to Baweja's told us, "Sasha is 4 months pregnant and the baby is expected to arrive in December." Needless to say, it is a happy moment for the parents-to-be and the Baweja family. However, no official announcement has been made yet by couple.

In December 2020, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani got engaged in Chandigarh. Sasha is an integrative nutrition health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self, which is a health and wellness page. Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani got married in an intimate wedding in Kolkata. The wedding was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. Harman and Sasha’s wedding took place as per Sikh rituals on 21st March 2021.

Harman Baweja made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film failed at the box office. Harman then went on to work in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, also with Priyanka. His last appearance as an actor was in 2016’s Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.

