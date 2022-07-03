Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Disha Patani: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

The week gone by has had multiple love-it fashion moments that stopped us in our tracks. All these lesson-giving looks by Bollywood ladies are personifying glamour at the high-octane levels and to us, these are all green flags ideal to decode this season. Every outfit saw the light of the day in colours and monotone hues but all in a striking streak as usual just to prove us right that they're all fashion icons. Forget the monsoon rains, think fire again, folks! Credits to Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Disha Patani, and stunners alike.

Tara Sutaria

She runs the fashion pack and we know it! To kickstart the promotions of Ek Villian Returns, the starlet rocked an Ankita Dharman tribal-printed monochrome strapless corset top and shorts. Say along please, "This is my next party outfit". To round off your glam, keep it limited to ankle-strap stilettos.

Sara Ali Khan

Talk about slaying in a sheer saree. Pack up your simple sarees for the love of oomph as this Manish Malhotra creation shows us what's ideal for a wedding look. Opt for this 3D geometric printed netted saree and club it with a high-neck cropped blouse. To style this sequin ensemble, add a ring and stud earrings to get your share of the limelight.

Disha Patani

Head-to-toe in black, that's a chic catch! The Ek Villian starlet was styled by, Fashion Stylist Aastha Sharma who chose a Meshki co-ordinated maxi body-hugging skirt with a ruched and tie-up detail. Club it with a strappy halter-neck crop top and pointed-toe boots. Add tasseled earrings to give it a party glamour dose.

Kriti Sanon

A phenomenal sartorial star! Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Bachchhan Paandey actress donned a Falguni Shane Peacock saree. She brought lots of gold and shine which was put together by sequins and crystal beads as seen on Kriti's full-sleeved plunging neckline blouse as well. The feather detail here takes the cake here. Seal it off with simple earrings and let your saree do the talking.

Janhvi Kapoor

You're guaranteed to find love here, say from head to toe? To put your white blazer to good use, go for a monotone look with a lace embroidered corset top and a high-waisted mini skirt with a slit. Get your party look to win with pointed-toe pumps, layered necklaces, and hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani

Mirror, mirror, isn't she the prettiest ever? The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress dressed up in a lehenga set by Monika Nidhii. This mustard yellow ensemble featured a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse which defined elegance with aari embroidered patterns clubbed with mirror work as seen on the organza dupatta and high-waisted skirt. Go for a graceful look with a bindi and statement earrings.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Date-ready, yet? Say yes, please! The Nikamma actress in a tiered midi dress from Monokrom was styled by Mohit Rai. This strapless bodycon dress with a thigh-high side slit looked gorgeous when it all was wrapped up with printed pointed-toe pumps, stacked necklaces, and colourful bangles.

Ananya Panday

When is floral print not laudable? Meagan Concessio styled the Liger actress in Torani's lehenga combo which featured a strappy chevron printed blouse and a high-waisted skirt that had a blend of pastel and bright hues. A matching dupatta and silver chunky earrings are exactly what it takes to tap into a desi elegance mode.

Malaika Arora

Behold the blazer especially when Mala shows us how it's done. Seen at the airport with the actor and her man, Arjun Kapoor. The dancer rocked a co-ordinated blazer and trousers which she styled with formal shoes and Off-White's printed crop top.

Found a favourite look? Let us know about it in the comments below.

