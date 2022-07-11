7 Stylish sling bags under Rs 1500 from Amazon sale today to elevate your style

Sling bags are a must have fashion accessory that its both fashion and functional. They also add an effortless, chic look to even the simplest workout or loungewear set. Sure, you can traverse through the city with your tried-and-true bag of choice. But just in case you’re looking for a way to grab your wallet, sunglasses, wireless earbuds or headphones, or literally anything sling bags are what you need. Check out the best 7 sling bags from the Amazon sale today.

Here are 7 best sling bags from Amazon sale today:

Upgrade your style and take it a rakish route with these sling bags from Amazon.

1. Pipa Box Mistle Round Sling Bag

Pipa Box has a collection of very cute and cheerful products and I too am a fan of their chic bags. This vintage-looking sling bag made with pure leather and high-quality cotton canvas will be a great stylish addition to your look and it’s also got enough room to carry all your essentials. This latest sling bag is perfect for women to carry for a weekend getaway or even a day at the mall for shopping.

Price: Rs 1199

2. Lavie Broxa Sling Bag

Lavie Broxa sling is a stylish carry for women. It is trendy, lightweight, spacious and available in beautiful multiple colours. The bag is beautifully crafted from premium man-made leather with the latest saffiano texture and wavy stitch pattern at the front. The bag has a well-stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and storage.

Price: Rs 962

3. Printed Trapeze Sling Crossbody Bag

Here’s a multi-colour snazzy bag made of durable vegan leather with an HD quality design print which does not fade away and which makes it look elegant, modern and classy. The zip is strong, durable and long-lasting which provides for effective use of the bag. It is soft, smooth and strong to hold sufficient weight and helps to reduce the pressure on your shoulders.

Price: Rs 1125

4. Printed Trapeze Sling Crossbody Bag

Looking for something that’s vibrant, fancy and fun? This is the bag you need to reverberate your summer energy! It has a detachable and adjustable vegan leather strap which provides comfort and convenience while walking or travelling.

Price: Rs 1099

5. Vismiintrend Stylish Sling Bag

This classy-looking offbeat grey-green sling bag is a statement-making number that will definitely up your OOTD. It is also roomy enough to hold your daily essentials like mobile phone, wallet, sunglass, cosmetics, cards, earphones, sanitisers, masks, keys etc. easily.

Price: Rs 1472

6. Lino Perros Sling Bag

This stylish Lino Perros woman's off-white diamond-quilted sling bag is an ideal party-wear bag. The bag has classy finished hardware and a sling strap that helps the bag to stand out in the crowd. A great choice for pairing it with everyday casual outfits or evening parties.

Price: Rs 1345

7. Adisa Women's Sling Bag

This sling bag from the house of Adisa is made from synthetic PU material. This sling is perfectly sized to store your belongings and essentials. Its contrast colour flaps and 2-tone pattern makes the bag look so trendy. It comes with a detachable sling belt which is height adjustable.

Price: Rs 599

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drop on everything you ever wanted. The above-listed products are on the deal list today and you can shop them at slashed prices before the deals end tonight. So without any wait, get your cards out and shop them right away!

