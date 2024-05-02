Vicky Jain, popularly recognized for his stint in Bigg Boss 17, has garnered immense fame for his strong gameplay in the reality show. Recently, he uploaded a couple of pictures with his wife, Ankita Lokhande, along with some big names from the Bollywood industry who are masters of comedy. This raised speculation among the netizens about a possible collaboration.

More about the squad pictures

Earlier today, Vicky Jain shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, where he was seen sharing the frame with his wife, Ankita Lokhande, Rajpal Yadav, Sunil Grover, Manoj Bajpayee, and producer Sandip Singh.

He captioned it, “Squad, assemble! It’s time to ‘pic’ on the fun!”

Earlier, there was news that Ankita Lokhande has been cast as the lead actress in the forthcoming series based on the royal courtesan Amrapali, which is being directed by Sandip Singh.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, fans started speculating whether it was the Amrapali squad. One of the users wrote, “It feels like amrapali squad meet up.”

Another one wrote, “@realvikasjainn is it Amrapali squad.” In the following comment, a fan lauds about the squad, as he commented, “frame full of talents.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Amrapali

This series will focus on the journey of an imperial courtesan who later turned into a Buddhist nun. Previously, in an interview, Ankita spoke about how people praised her character as Yanmunabai in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is why she has been getting many film offers.

In addition, she said she has to be very careful while choosing her characters, which is why after Yamunabai, it’s Amrapali. “I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations,” she said.

Apart from this, Sandip stated that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant is a right fit for his series. Shedding light on the reason for his selection, he said, “I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.”

ALSO READ: Did you know why Imlie’s Karan Vohra accepted his Main Hoon Saath Tere character? Check out actor’s personal inspiration