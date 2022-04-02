Amazon Fashion Sale: Best footwear for women to pick from Amazon's house of brands

Amazon Fashion Sale has hit the internet and you should snag the best live deals at the earliest orelse you will regret later. Write from handbags to footwear, you will find everything under great discounts. Amazon's latest offers make it easier for those who look for something within their budget. This weekend take undue advantage of the Amazon fashion deals and slide your wishlist to cart without any second thoughts.

Amazon Fashion Sale

Amazon Fashion Sale helps you in picking the best footwear for women from its huge house of brands. No, don't worry about the price. We have curated the best selling branded footwear for you that will never ask you to break your bank or fixed budget. The best offers will help you to bring home not one but two pairs of footwears.

1. Marc Loire Women's Shimmer Open Toe Sandals

These are block heels sandals that you can pair with any casual or formal wear. The shimmery strap at the toe and the ankle closure makes it an alluring fashionable footwear. They are extremely light in weight and made up of faux leather material. It has a comfortable design that will aid in pain free sitting and walking. These sandals are definitely worth the money to put your best foot forward.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 799

2. Khadim's Women Pink Lifestyle Ballerina Shoe

These ballet shoes are the perfect combination of durability and comfort. The shimmery exterior is stylish and attractive. It will be the centre of attraction whenever you pair it with your party outfits. Parties are incomplete without dance and so these ballets will help you to show off your moves without making you conscious unlike your stilettos.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 569

3. Hush Puppies womens Kristy Thong Flat Sandal

Flats are a must if you are on your toes throughout the day. Flat sandals or slippers won't cause any ankle or foot sprain. Rather they are a true saviour that will offer sheer comfortness. These Hush Puppies womens Kristy Thong Flat Sandals come with a buckle closure so that you can adjust it according to your comfortness. They have a low heel and a leather sole that can compliment every OOTD.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 687

4. Vendoz Women Casual Shoes Sneakers

White shoes have captured the market and never plan to return. And Vendoz Women Casual Shoes Sneakers are one such white shoes that you cannot afford to ignore. They are very light in weight and come with a flexible sole which gives comfort during walking, jogging, running and in playing conditions.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 525

5. Trase Women's Fashion Wedges

Wedges are meant for those who are not too inclined in flaunting stilettos. If you are among the ones, then Trase Women's Fashion Wedges should be yours. These fashionable wedges are extremely comfortable and stylish. Slip into them and feel the ultimate comfort of foam footbed, cushioned insoles and the 2 inch heel height. Why to vouch for stilettos that can barely make you stand, rather get these home and show off your sashay down the floor.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 499

6. Rocia Women's Patent Closed toe Kitten Heel Sandals

Kitten heel sandals are always a YAY whether you pair it with casuals, traditional or formal outfits. And these nude closed toe kitten heel sandals are worth every penny. They are comfortable and adjustable with the help of the buckle closure.

Price: Rs. 2490

Deal: Rs. 2365

7. BATA Women Cross Fashion Sandals

Block heels are here to help you stand tall in amaze. These sandals define simplicity and elegance. Look effortlessly chic wearing this pair of sandals from the house of BATA. It features an eye-catching design and a refined appeal. This classy pair will make you feel like a diva.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 974

8. Madam Glorious heels

These transparent heels are a trendy slip on that you can flaunt throughout the day. They are made up of high quality materials and dedicated to offering the wearer a cushion insole formula.These heels will provide the best comfort in every single step that you take.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 430

Amazon Fashion Sale is making it possible for you to bring home the best fashionable footwear at a huge price cut. Take due advantage of the online sale and add your favourites to your Amazon cart RIGHT AWAY. We are sure you cannot resist sliding into them. From casuals, party wear to formals, snag them all in just one click.

