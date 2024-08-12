Adin Ross Rants He Will Leave USA if Donald Trump Loses to Kamala Harris: ‘He Actually Drops Nuts’

Adin Ross, the internet sensation, made a bold statement recently. Would he really leave the U.S. if Trump loses? In a livestream, Ross claimed he'd probably leave the country if Donald Trump loses to Kamala Harris. Does this sound extreme? Ross doesn’t think so. He warned that a Trump defeat could lead to a "mini civil war" in America.

Why is he so worried? According to Ross, Trump is the only leader respected by powerful figures like Putin and Kim Jong-un. But if Trump loses, Ross believes America will lose its identity. Could he be serious? Ross insists he is. Would you stay in the U.S. if things got that bad?

Adin Ross didn’t hold back during his recent livestream. He made it clear: if Donald Trump loses to Kamala Harris, he’s out. “You guys are gonna say cap,” Ross started, anticipating his viewers' disbelief. But he insisted, “If Trump ends up losing to some rigged propaganda, I’m gonna probably leave this country.” He added, “There’s no point for me to really be in America anymore. It’s not America at that point.”

Ross went on to describe his fears about the future, saying, “Everything’s divided. It’s basically like a mini civil war, bro.” He emphasized just how serious he was: “The world’s gonna be so bad. So bad. The war is gonna continue to be—on both wars. It’s just gonna get bad, bro. It’s gonna get really, really bad. It’s horrible.”

But why is Ross so passionate about Trump? Recently, he gifted Trump a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck . Trump’s response? He called the Cybertruck “incredible” and “beautiful,” showing his appreciation for Ross’s gesture. Ross sees Trump as the only leader respected by global powers like Putin and Kim Jong-un. He even highlighted a moment when Trump told them, “I have a bigger red button than you.” According to Ross, Trump “actually drops nuts,” earning respect on the world stage.

Finally, Ross posed a question to his viewers, asking, “What country would you go to? Y’all tell me? What country stays out the f***ing way?” It’s clear that Ross is serious about leaving the U.S. if Trump loses, and he wants his audience to think about their own plans too.

Adin Ross recently gave his fans an exciting update during a livestream, reflecting on his interview with Donald Trump. He revealed that Trump promised another stream together in the future—this time, at the White House if Trump wins the upcoming election. Ross recounted the moment with excitement: “This is what he says before the last words. ‘Adin, next one we do we’ll go to the White House.’ Smile on his face, walks out.”

Ross couldn’t help but express his appreciation for his community, emphasizing the impact they’ve had. “I don’t think you guys understand the power that you guys have. You guys showed the President of the United States how powerful this community is,” Ross said, clearly proud of the influence his audience holds.

It’s clear that Ross and Trump’s connection is stronger than ever, with big plans on the horizon.

