Allu Arjun hides his new look in latest photo as he celebrates son Ayaan's birthday at home
Allu Arjun showcased his loving dad side as he joined his family to celebrate his son Ayaan’s 11th birthday.
Allu Arjun has been in the spotlight for multiple reasons. While his upcoming film lineup has already grabbed attention, rumors about him considering a name change based on numerological suggestions have also sparked buzz.
Amid his busy schedule, the actor recently joined his wife, Sneha Reddy and their kids, Arha and Ayaan, to celebrate Ayaan’s 11th birthday at home.
Check out the picture here:
In a picture shared by Sneha Reddy on her Instagram Stories, the adorable family of four gathered around Ayaan as he prepared to cut his birthday cake. Allu Arjun, standing on the opposite side of the table, was seen fondly gazing at his son as he turned 11.
What also caught attention was the actor’s apparent new hairstyle, fueling speculation about his upcoming projects. However, with only his back visible to the camera, fans were left wondering if he was intentionally keeping his look under wraps.
For those unaware, the Pushpa 2 star shares a special bond with his children, often sharing candid moments with them on social media.
As for his upcoming projects, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological film based on the story of Lord Karthikeya.
This will be a new experience for the actor, as he has never explored this genre before.
Meanwhile, the Race Gurram star is also teaming up with filmmaker Atlee for a pan-Indian project. Details about this venture are expected to be revealed on his birthday this month.
