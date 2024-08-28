Black Myth: Wukong Buddha Eyeballs: Where to Find All 6 Hidden Locations and How to Use Them to Unlock Hidden Boss?

In Chapter 2, you’ll arrive at Fright Cliff and come across the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine. Before reaching the shrine, you’ll notice some chanting and spot glowing eyes in a Buddha Head lying in the sand. Interact with this Buddha Head to obtain the Buddha Eyes Key Item, though there are more scattered throughout the landscape.

Here’s how to collect them all:

Buddha’s Eyeball 1

As you approach Fright Cliff from Sandgate Village, head uphill towards the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine. On your way, you’ll pass by a chanting Buddha Head on your right. Each Buddha Head has glowing yellow eyes. Interact with it to collect the Buddha’s Eyeball.

Buddha’s Eyeball 2

From the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine, take a right. Look to the left past the wall, and you’ll see a set of stairs, with a wooden structure visible in the distance. Head towards this structure to find the next Buddha Head.

Climb up the stairs and defeat the enemies with ranged attacks. At the top of the structure, you’ll discover the Buddha Head.

Buddha’s Eyeball 3

From the top of the structure where you found the second Buddha’s Eyeball, look down, and you’ll spot the third one below.

Buddha’s Eyeball 4

Facing the third Buddha Head, you have two options:

Head left and backtrack, then take the first right. Continue up the path on the right, then take a sharp left up a set of stairs.

Both paths will eventually merge, leading to an open space with a stone enemy.

On the opposite side, you’ll find a wooden structure and a path leading into a cave. Enter the cave and take the first left. At the end of this path, you’ll find a Buddha Head guarded by a Poisestone enemy.

Buddha’s Eyeball 5

Turn back and take the other path in the cave, heading in the opposite direction. You’ll reach a small body of water. To the right, you’ll notice a wooden structure and enemies attacking from a distance. Across the water is a large opening that leads to Rockrest Flat, but there’s also a smaller path to the left with stairs leading up to a boss encounter with the Mother of Stones.

Climb to the top and look for an opening where sunlight filters through on the right. On the left, you’ll see the large stone structure of the Mother of Stones. Step outside, and you’ll spot the Buddha Head in the distance.

Advertisement

Buddha’s Eyeball 6

Go back down the stairs to the body of water and take the left exit to Rockrest Flat, where you’ll find another Keeper’s Shrine. From here, go left, and you’ll see the final Buddha Head. Once you have all six, chanting will signal that you’ve gathered everything you need.

What to do with the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong?

Once you’ve collected all six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong, teleport to the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine and head past where you found the fifth eye to enter the arena for the Stone Vanguard boss fight.

If you’ve already defeated this boss, you’ll see a large boulder in the arena. Interact with the boulder while all the eyes are in your inventory to resurrect the Shigandang boss. This fight is similar to the Stone Vanguard, where you’ll need to watch out for his slam attacks and spike summons that explode after a delay.

Using Thrust Stance and Cloud Step will be very helpful in this fight, and you can also use the Wandering Wight’s Spirit to make the battle easier. Defeating Shigandang will reward you with the Heart of Stone, which is used to craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.

Additionally, you’ll earn one Mind Core, three Silk, 1652 XP, 1355 Will, and a Skandha of Feeling.

All Chapter 2 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter 2 is much larger in scale compared to Chapter 1, featuring a total of 16 bosses divided between Yaoguai Chiefs and Yaoguai Kings. There are also several easily missed and secret boss fights in this chapter, including the Mad Tiger, the Shigandang boss, the powerful Black Loong and Fuban bosses, and more.

Here’s the complete list of all Yaoguai King and Yaoguai Chief bosses you can find in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong:

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw (Yaoguai Chief): Found at Sandgate Village/Village Entrance.

(Yaoguai Chief): Found at Sandgate Village/Village Entrance. Earth Wolf (Yaoguai Chief): Located at Sandgate Village/Village Entrance.

(Yaoguai Chief): Located at Sandgate Village/Village Entrance. King + Second Prince (Yaoguai Chief): Encounter at Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair.

(Yaoguai Chief): Encounter at Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair. First Prince Of Flowing Sands (Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair.

(Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair. Tiger Vanguard (Yaoguai King): Located at Crouching Tiger Temple/Temple Entrance.

(Yaoguai King): Located at Crouching Tiger Temple/Temple Entrance. Tiger's Acolyte (Yaoguai Chief): Found in Yellow Wind Formation/Windrest Hamlet.

(Yaoguai Chief): Found in Yellow Wind Formation/Windrest Hamlet. Stone Vanguard (Yaoguai King): Encounter at Fright Cliff/Rock Clash Platform.

(Yaoguai King): Encounter at Fright Cliff/Rock Clash Platform. Gore-Eye Daoist (Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair.

(Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Valley Of Despair. Mother Of Stones : Located at Fright Cliff/Squall Hideout (Not in Journal).

: Located at Fright Cliff/Squall Hideout (Not in Journal). Man-In-Stone : Found in Fright Cliff/Squall Hideout.

: Found in Fright Cliff/Squall Hideout. Yellow Wind Sage (Yaoguai King): Located at Crouching Tiger Temple/Cellar.

(Yaoguai King): Located at Crouching Tiger Temple/Cellar. Shigandang (Yaoguai King): Encounter at Fright Cliff/Rock Clash Platform.

(Yaoguai King): Encounter at Fright Cliff/Rock Clash Platform. Mad Tiger (Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Bottom Of The Well.

(Yaoguai Chief): Found in Sandgate Village/Bottom Of The Well. Yellow-Robed Squire : Located at Fright Cliff/Rockrest Flat.

: Located at Fright Cliff/Rockrest Flat. "Tiger Vanguard" (Yaoguai Chief): Secret location in Kingdom Of Sahālī/Sandgate Pass.

(Yaoguai Chief): Secret location in Kingdom Of Sahālī/Sandgate Pass. Fuban (Yaoguai King): Found in Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī/Sandgate Bound.

(Yaoguai King): Found in Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī/Sandgate Bound. Black Loong (Yaoguai King): Encounter in Fright Cliff/Hidden Loong Cavern.

Advertisement

Bonus: All missables in Black Myth: Wukong

Chapter One: Chapter One has a tricky missable boss if you progress too far. You can completely miss out on defeating the Wandering Wight if you ignore him and enter the Chapter One secret area.

The Ancient Guanyin Temple is only accessible after ringing three bells, each guarded by an enemy. If you ring all three bells before defeating the Wandering Wight, the boss will disappear for good.

Chapter Two: You can miss out on a Spirit transformation, the Second Rat Prince Spirit, if you don’t defeat the King of Flowing Sands first in their duo boss battle. To get the Spirit of the Prince, make sure to take down the King first.

Chapter Three: In Chapter Three, you can easily miss out on the Apramana Bat Spirit if you unlock the Shrine after meeting Zhu Bajie before defeating the Apramana Bat. Additionally, you could skip obtaining a unique Soak called Turtle Tear if you don’t interact with the snake bones after the Apramana Bat fight. The giant turtle will cry out a tear, which you can then pick up and use in your Gourd.

Advertisement

Chapter Four: Chapter Four has a few potential missables. Don’t try to fight the Duskveil boss of this chapter’s secret area, Purple Cloud Mountain, until you’ve first fought the Scorpionlord and Daoist Mi. Missing these two fights means losing out on the Stained Jade Gourd from Scorpionlord and the Violet Hail Transformation from Daoist Mi.

Chapter Five: In the final chapter of Black Myth: Wukong, you can miss a powerful Transformation called Dark Thunder if you choose to defeat the Keeper of Flaming Mountains before speaking with the Horse Guai. This NPC, Ma Tianba, appears in all five chapters, and completing his side quests will eventually lead you to obtain the Dark Thunder Transformation in Chapter Five.