US Box Office: Jason Statham’s A Working Man shows a strong Monday hold, collects USD 1.3 Million

In Hollywood’s latest batch of releases from last Friday, the biggest release is Jason Statham’s latest action thriller A Working Man. The film is directed by popular director David Ayer, featuring Jason Statham, Michael Peña and David Harbour as the leading star cast.

A Working Man Monday Gross at the Box Office

As the opening weekend of this Jason Statham starrer concluded, the film went on to Monday and successfully held a strong position at the box office. Despite the mixed to positive reviews from the critics, this R-rated action thriller collected $1.3M. Meanwhile in its opening weekend, it reflected a total cume of $15.5M at the US box office which adds up for a 4 day US total of $16.8M.

Meanwhile for Sunday, the film grossed $4.1M showing a harsh drop for the film as the weekend ended and continued onto Monday with $1.3M, a sharp drop of 68% as the box office as expected from any film on its first Monday. The 4 total worldwide gross of the film currently stands at $33.4M.

A Working Man vs Snow White vs Chosen One

The total US weekend gross for this David Ayer directorial could have been way better but ultimately the film was affected by the already running Snow White and the new theatrical release of the streaming series The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, a whose 2 episodes of Season 5 have released on the same Friday as A Working Man.

Advertisement

It has held a well enough position as its running against Snow White, a big budget live action adaptation from Disney. While Snow White enjoys to be a better attraction in front of an R rated action thriller, both of their box office gross is turning out to be nearly equal.

Both the film’s currently fighting at the box office faced a Monday drop of differing margins while collecting $1.3M each at the US Box office. Snow White is made at an estimated production cost of $240M - $270M while A Working Man is made on a way lower budget of $40M only.

The third biggest box office runner right now in the US, The Chosen: Last Supper is also showing good competition at the box office even though it grossed less than both Snow White and A Working Man on Monday. With the same trending at the box office, A Working Man can see a great total in its lifetime run and possibly a great success too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: US Box Office: Jason Statham’s latest actioner A Working Man surprises with its weekend performance