Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash to Gaurav Khanna, meet top 5 finalists; see PIC of winner trophy and apron

Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered in January 2025, is set to conclude very soon. The grand finale week of the star-studded cooking reality show has begun. After surviving a journey of more than 2 months, only 5 celebrities out of 11 have managed to reach the top finale of Celebrity MasterChef. In the latest episode of the show, Archana Gautam's journey came to an end after reaching the semi-final. Now, the top 5 finalists of Celebrity MasterChef are Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli and Faisal Shaikh

Here are Celebrity MasterChef's top 5 finalists -

1- Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, a popular actress of the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following. The actress rose to stardom after winning Bigg Boss 15. Before Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi's last show on Television was Naagin 6.

2- Gaurav Khanna

Known for his amazing stint in the hit daily soap Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna has been a renowned and loved celebrity of the showbiz industry. Over the years, Gaurav has proved his acting mettle in several shows. His stint in Celebrity MasterChef has earned him immense appreciation from the audience as well as the judges.

3- Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is a much-loved personality of the telly world. He became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. His hilarious remarks and cooking skills on Celebrity MasterChef were worth watching.

4- Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli, who is known for her bold personality, impressed the judges with her cooking skills on the show. During her stint in Celebrity MasterChef, Nikki locked horns with Gaurav Khanna and a few other co-contestants. However, her cooking skills made her one of the finalists.

5- Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, was a surprise package for many on Celebrity MasterChef. While Faisal showcased his daredevil personality on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his cooking skills on this show won the hearts of the judges. Due to his hardowrk and dedication, he emerged to be one of the finalists of Celebrity MasterChef.

In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, the makers even showed the contestant the winner's trophy and MasterChef apron. Upon seeing this, the top 5 finalists were on cloud nine.

Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27. The contestants who were a part of the show were Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Kabita Singh, Ayesha Jhulka, Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar.

