Black Myth: Wukong Release Date: Everything You Need To Know From Price, Early Access, and More

Black Myth: Wukong is launching on August 20th for PC and PS5, drawing inspiration from the iconic novel Journey to the West and deeply rooted in Chinese folklore. However, the Xbox Series X/S version needs more optimization time and doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.

In Black Myth: Wukong, players will battle against legendary figures from Chinese mythology, blending the best elements of soul games with imaginative environments. Here’s everything you should know before the game's release, including the latest trailers, release date, and how closely it aligns with the Souls genre.

Black Myth Wukong release date and time

Since Game Science is based in China, the release time for Black Myth: Wukong is aligned with the UTC+8 timezone, meaning the game will drop at different times worldwide. Some regions will get to play earlier than others.

Here are the release times for different regions:

UK: 3 AM (BST) on Tuesday, August 20th

Europe: 4 AM (CEST) on Tuesday, August 20th

Central US: 9 PM (CT) on Monday, August 19th

East Coast US: 10 PM (EDT) on Monday, August 19th

West Coast US: 7 PM (PDT) on Monday, August 19th

Australia: 12 PM (AEST) on Tuesday, August 20th

New Zealand: 2 PM (NZST) on Tuesday, August 20th

Japan: 11 AM (JST) on Tuesday, August 20th

How long will Sun Wukong’s journey last?

Fans are eager to find out more about Black Myth: Wukong before it launches, especially how long Sun Wukong’s adventure will last. While the developers haven't confirmed this, early reviews indicate a playtime of at least 40 hours.

This matters because the developers initially aimed for around 15 hours of gameplay, which some players found too short. Now, it seems the main story will take around 35-40 hours to complete, with an additional 30 hours of side content. So, for those looking to fully experience everything the game offers, expect around 70 hours of gameplay.

For those aiming for 100% completion, it might take as long as 90 hours

Check out the final Black Myth: Wukong trailer

After some cinematic buildup, the final trailer for Black Myth: Wukong kicks into combat at the 1-minute mark. It showcases plenty of slashing, dodging, and magical transformations.

Black Myth Wukong preorder bonus and prices

If you preorder Black Myth: Wukong for $59.99 on Steam or Epic Games, or in physical form, you’ll receive the Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd. Don’t worry if you’re not preordering; you can still get this item later in the game, though preordering lets you access it a bit earlier.

There are three main collector's editions for Black Myth: Wukong, all available for preorder now:

Digital Edition

Price: $69.99

Includes: Bronzecloud Staff weapon, Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, Folk Opera Buskins, Wind Chimes curio, digital soundtrack, Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd (if preordered), and the full game.

Deluxe Edition

Price: $169

Includes: Steel Case, The Constricting Headband (1:1 scale bronze replica), Gold Sun Crow pin, Wind Chime necklace, Thunderstone ring, warranty certificate, color print on silk scroll of "Chaos at the Peach Banquet" artwork, and a code for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

Collector's Edition

Price: $399

Includes: Steel Case, Gold Sun Crow pin, Wind Chime necklace, Thunderstone ring, warranty certificate, stamps and postcard, color print on silk scroll of "Teaching of the Heart Sutra" artwork, 40cm Monkey King figurine, and a code for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

Black Myth: Wukong Xbox delay

Initially, Black Myth: Wukong was supposed to launch simultaneously across PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5. However, during the Summer Game Fest 2024, it was announced that the Xbox version has been delayed. "Release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time," reads the press release.

Game Science hasn't provided a specific reason for the delay, but it might be due to the Xbox Series S hardware holding things back, similar to what happened with the delayed Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3.

Is Black Myth: Wukong going to be on Game Pass?

It might be, but probably not until the delayed Xbox version launches.

"We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms," Game Science says. "We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

Currently, Black Myth: Wukong isn’t listed as an upcoming title on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. Game Science hasn't made any official statements regarding Game Pass.

Black Myth: Wukong PC System Requirements

Here are the system requirements for PC:

Minimum:

Processor: Core i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060/RX 580

VRAM: 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 130GB (HDD supported)

Recommended:

