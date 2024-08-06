Coffeezilla Breaks Silence on Logan Paul Defamation Lawsuit Amid CryptoZoo Controversy: 'I tried to get his fans full refund'

Famous social media icon and now WWE superstar Logan Paul gets himself tangled in multiple controversies now and then. There are numerous controversies around Logan Paul and Jake Paul.

In 2021, Logan Paul ventured into the NFT space with his platform, CryptoZoo. A YouTuber named Coffeezilla, who exposes scams of famous people, exposed Logan Paul's new venture, revealing how the platform was allegedly scamming young individuals.

Logan Paul didn’t deny the fact and took bullets in his chest for the mishap, announced he would return $1.3 million, apologized to his fans, and even revealed his partners baited him himself.

Former United States Champion Logan Paul even posted a video acknowledging Coffeezilla's work for pointing out correct points. Later this year, Logan Paul filed a lawsuit against Coffeezilla in January but retracted it later.

But now Logan Paul has finally decided to go after CoffeeZilla. He has once again sued CoffeeZill for defamation amid the CryptoZoo scam.

Now, finally, Coffeezilla has posted a 20-minute complete reaction video on his YouTube channel, broken his silence over Logan Paul's lawsuit, and revealed why Logan Paul sued him after this long time.

Coffeezilla explained multiple reasons and even revealed the whole lawsuit on his YouTube channel. The video was divided into parts discussing his and Logan Paul’s mistakes. Coffeezilla revealed that Paul had hired a team of five lawyers to sue him.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Net Worth 2023 - How much money does Jake Paul make?

Coffeezilla revealed the reason Logan Paul sued him, saying, "I'm being sued for two videos and one tweet where I advocated for refunds for the victims. Yes, you heard me right. Logan Paul sued me after I tried to get his fans, the CryptoZoo investors, a full refund."

Stephen Findeisen, aka Coffeezilla, further revealed he is not a person against Logan Paul. Still, the only thing that has disappointed him is that Logan Paul has not yet made the refunds even after being super-rich . Logan Paul has a whooping net worth and multiple channels to earn money, and in the coming years, he’ll end up becoming a Billionaire soon.

Coffeezilla expressed, “Logan (Paul) chose only to refund the NFTs, which is a minority of the losses, and I had a major problem with that. I have told Logan this, and I have stated my opinion that it is disappointing for someone as rich as Logan not to make things right and instead only pay back a small part of the losses."

Advertisement

In the end, Coffeezilla called Logan Paul's lawsuit‘ Groundless’ and even expressed that Paul’s actions online and in private are different. In private, Logan Paul expressed he wanted to repay those who had been scammed, and then he ended up suing him.

On the other hand, Logan Paul seemed not bothered after suing Coffeezilla, and he is now best known for suing people. He used it as a gimmick and posted a picture of a fake lawsuit on WWE wrestler LA Knight, seemingly mocking fans. Paul recently lost his WWE United States Champion at SummerSlam 2024 at the hands of LA Knight.

ALSO READ: ‘Weird and Cinge’: Adin Ross Trolled for Gifting Donald Trump Custom Cybertruck in Kick Streamer's Most Viewed Broadcast