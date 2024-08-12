'No F*cking Privacy' Furious IShowSpeed Puts Fans on Blast for Leaking His Mother's Wedding Photos

YouTube streamer Darren ‘IShowSpeed” recently returned to his hometown in Ohio for his mother’s wedding. However, he wasn't pleased when fans started leaking photos from the event and sharing them on X. While Speed often features his father (who is also a YouTuber) in his streams, he’s always kept his mother’s life more private.

Frustrated by the leaked images, Speed, whose YouTube account was banned a few days ago, took to one of his X accounts (@ronaldobetter07) to express his anger. He wrote:

"No way y'all leaking my f*king mom's wedding. I’m out bro no f*king privacy."

IShowSpeed even got into it with a moderator over the leaked photos. After a brief break from streaming, YouTube streamer IShowSpeed found himself in the middle of some drama. While he’s been back in Ohio, he got upset with people sharing pictures from his mother’s wedding.

A moderator from Speed's X.com community (Speed Gang) tried to downplay the situation, pointing out that the leaked photos didn’t include his mother. But this only fueled Speed’s anger, leading him to fire back with:

"I don’t care. You random weird b*tch. WF I mean idm (I don't mind) whose in the picture farming puy. Idgaf (I don't give a fk) who you are."

Prior to this, IShowSpeed threw down a challenge to Olympian Ewa Swoboda . Speed has always been known for his wild antics that often go viral. He recently took part in the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Competition 2024, finishing in fourth place, and even outran the fastest Norwegian national football player in a race!

Not long ago, his YouTube channel was banned due to a risky jump stunt that YouTube didn’t approve of. But Speed being Speed, he’s always ready to portray his talents, and this time, it's on the track.

In a tweet where Speed claimed that he’s never lost a race in his life, Ewa Swoboda, a track and field sprinter who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, threw down a challenge. She mentioned that she’d “maybe run with him” if he came to Poland and joined the RMF FM radio contest.

She added that “there will be a race at the Silesian Stadium, where the winners of the contest will run 100 meters with me, so maybe he still has time to sign up.”

Speed seems to have messaged her asking, “You wanna race me?” but hasn’t updated anyone on whether she replied. Even though IShowSpeed’s YouTube is banned , fans are eagerly awaiting the RMF FM Radio contest on August 24, 2024, hoping to see this exciting showdown become a reality.

