Is iShowSpeed returning to Twitch? Rumors Fly Following YouTube Ban for Jumping Over Supercars

Rumors have been swirling about iShowSpeed possibly moving to Twitch, but how much of it is true? While there's no official word from him yet, here’s what we know so far.

Darren Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, recently found himself banned from YouTube for allegedly breaking Community Guidelines during a live stream. Since then, rumors have been spreading online that he might be planning a comeback on Twitch. Speed initially began his streaming career on Twitch, but he was permanently banned for 'sexual coercion or intimidation.’

Currently, IShowSpeed is also banned on YouTube due to a dangerous stunt where he jumped over moving cars. Although YouTube hasn’t lifted the ban yet, many believe it might only last around two weeks.

Despite the ban, his channel remains one of the largest on the platform, boasting over 27 million subscribers and growing steadily. Speed addressed the situation, saying:

"Hey guys, if y’all are watching this right now, I'm banned on YouTube on my main channel. I cannot stream or do anything, guys. I just wanted to let y'all know. I love y'all."

There's no official confirmation from iShowSpeed about a return to Twitch, but it could be a possibility now that his channel isn’t banned anymore.

On August 8, his cameraman responded to speculation about Speed returning to Twitch. Slipz simply commented, “ATP, it won’t hurt,” which caused the rumor to spread like wildfire. However, Slipz later downplayed the rumors by questioning where these claims were coming from.

“Where does this claim Speed is considering a move to Twitch?” Slipz asked.

This suggests that a return to Twitch is unlikely, and even if Speed does stream there occasionally, it might not be a permanent move. His massive audience of 27.7 million subscribers on YouTube continues to follow his gaming and variety content closely. In fact, he was the top gaming channel on YouTube in July.

Although he started gaining fame on Twitch, his primary fan base is now on YouTube, making a switch to another platform seem impractical. However, it's hard to predict his next move. Speed might share his future plans soon.

Even though Speed was permanently banned from Twitch in 2021, this decision was overturned in October 2023, almost two years later. This reversal means he could stream on Twitch again if he wanted, but considering his huge following on YouTube, a switch seems unlikely.

For now, Speed is taking a break from streaming as he waits for YouTube to lift his ban. He plans to resume broadcasting during his trip to Southeast Asia in September.

