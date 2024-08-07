Is IShowSpeed Really Banned From YouTube? Exploring Viral Claim

IShowSpeed is currently one of the fastest-growing streamers on the globe. He is best known for his rageful and energetic live streams. IShowSpeed’s content exploded in mid-2021, and now, in just three years, he has become a global icon, well known in almost every part of the world.

It's not new for IShowSpeed to maintain his name in highlights. However, news has been spreading all over the internet that YouTube has banned IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel, where he usually hosts his live streams. IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel has 27.7 million subscribers.

Speedians are now wondering if the rumors about IShowSpeed getting banned from YouTube are true or not. On August 3rd, IShowSpeed performed a viral stunt of him jumping over a Lamborghini; Speed decided to livestream after some fans called his video fake, even though Speed put a proper disclaimer and then went on to jump his Ronaldo-wrapped Lamborgini and McLaren in a row.

The video went viral on social media after IShowSpeed jumped the cars in a row and proved his critics wrong. Still, YouTube sent him a community guideline strike for violating YouTube’s policy.

Fans are worried, and some pages are spreading the rumor and wondering if IShowSpeed is permanently banned from YouTube. The answer is absolutely no. The community guideline strike bans YouTubers from live streaming or uploading videos. This is the first guideline strike of IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel; hence, according to YouTube guidelines, he will be suspended from live streaming for one week.

This is not the first time IShowSpeed’s content got flagged in one of his streams. He mistakenly flashed a part of himself, and he gained a lot of trolling for it. He also faced technical from YouTube for promoting sexual content on his stream.

ALSO READ: Coffeezilla Breaks Silence on Logan Paul Defamation Lawsuit Amid CryptoZoo Controversy: 'I tried to get his fans full refund'

Andrew Tate warns IShowSpeed

A couple of days back, a video of Speed went viral on the internet from his Europe. In it, Speed was seen interacting with a toddler in a stroller with his dad. IShowSpeed asks the child an inappropriate question, and the kid starts crying, seemingly because he is afraid of Speed, which angered the dad of the kid.

However, Speed realized his mistake and quickly broke his character and apologized to Dad for his behavior and expressed he did not want to hurt the child’s feelings or make him cry. Still, the whole incident was captured on the stream and uploaded on social media. Speed was slammed by fans for his incentive behaviour.

Famous social media stars, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate slammed IShowSpeed and warned him for his rude approach in front of the child.

Andrew Tate posted a video of IShowSpeed trolling kid and said, "I don’t like to comment on petty internet drama, but did IShowSpeed really just scare a man’s baby on purpose? Screamed in a baby's face? Then, he got his big guards to intimidate the father. Bro, these clowns are out of control. Disgusting.”

Advertisement

Cobra Tate further stated: “What a horrible feeling as a father to see your child threatened and know you stand no physical chance against the clown's goons. I truly feel sorry for him as a father. If that was me, it would’ve been smoke. Scream in my fucking child’s face if you’re a tough guy. Unreal.”

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of Andrew Tate, also quoted the video shared by Cobra Tate and called IShowSpeed a "d**khead":

“I’ve never seen a clip of this d*ckhead that I thought was beneficial for any young person to watch. Act like a monkey. Take the money. Poison the minds of the youth. Part of the psy-op.”

ALSO READ: How Much Does Kai Cenat Make Per Stream?