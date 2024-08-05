Top 10 Best Local Co-op & Split-Screen Games to Play on Nintendo Switch

The Switch library is only getting better. After much buzz and talk about the console's performance, the device has worked out in most situations.

Despite not being the most powerful console, its flexibility extends beyond its hybrid nature, with a remarkably diverse library covering nearly every genre. Similarly, the console offers a variety of features, including numerous games designed for online multiplayer or local co-op.

While the era of couch gaming may have waned since the late '90s and early 2000s, it continues to hold a significant place in the gaming industry.

With an abundance of products available in the store, it can be challenging to navigate through the clutter to find standout choices. Consequently, let’s list the top couch co-op Switch games, streamlining the selection process for the gamer in you.

#10. Unravel Two

Unravel Two builds upon the success of its predecessor by introducing a compelling twist to its core gameplay, featuring a second Yarny and enhancing the experience with a focus on cooperative play. Players once again navigate through realistic environments as yarn-based characters, utilizing their strings to surmount puzzles and platforming challenges.

The addition of a second playable character introduces a new layer of gameplay dynamics, fostering teamwork and collaboration, although the campaign remains accessible and enjoyable for solo players as well.

The game thrives on its emphasis on multiplayer interaction, creating a synergy between players as they work together to conquer obstacles. While the puzzles are challenging enough to engage seasoned players in critical thinking, they remain approachable for younger gamers venturing into the gaming world.

Unravel Two strikes a remarkable balance, offering an engaging co-op experience while ensuring that solo players can still fully enjoy the game's rich and immersive features.

#9. Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis presents a bold departure from the traditional gameplay of the series, showcasing a unique top-down RPG experience that stays true to the essence of Darksiders. The game deviates from its predecessors by featuring fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, captivating boss battles, and an array of unlockable abilities, all in a new perspective.

With the introduction of Strife as a playable character alongside War, players can seamlessly switch between melee and ranged combat mechanics in single-player mode, offering versatility in gameplay styles.

In co-op mode, Darksiders Genesis allows each player to control one of the Horsemen, fostering a dynamic collaborative experience throughout the entire campaign. While maintaining the core essence of the Darksiders franchise, the game introduces innovative gameplay elements that blend strategic thinking with engaging combat, catering to both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

#8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge continues the legacy of the beloved franchise as a standout local co-op experience on the Nintendo Switch. The Cowabunga Collection offers a treasure trove of over 10 classics, including co-op-supported titles like Turtles in Time, making it a must-have for both franchise enthusiasts and lovers of retro gaming.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shredder's Revenge stands out as a modern tribute to the franchise's gaming heyday, presenting stunning visuals, seamless gameplay, and exceptional sound design.

Notably, Shredder's Revenge fully embraces the spirit of collaborative play, offering robust co-op support for up to 6 players, nearly encompassing the entire lineup of playable characters. This cooperative gameplay injects a delightful level of chaos into the action, creating an exhilarating experience without becoming overwhelming.

Moreover, the game's accessible yet deep combat system adds an extra layer of excitement, featuring special moves designed specifically for co-op play, ensuring an engaging and immersive beat 'em up experience for players of all levels.

#7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder stands out as a classic single-player Mario experience, marking the return of a 2D installment after years. Released in October 2023, the game retains the timeless essence of the Mario franchise while introducing refreshing elements that add a new dimension to the gameplay.

Players encounter innovative modifiers that transform stages, offering unique challenges and enhancing the overall gaming experience. With stunning visuals characteristic of Nintendo's first-party Switch titles, Super Mario Bros. Wonder delivers a visually appealing and engaging platformer adventure.

Nintendo's emphasis on co-op gameplay in Wonder is evident through its inclusion of 12 playable characters and support for up to four players. The game caters to a wide audience, particularly highlighting accessibility features for younger gamers new to the platforming genre.

To mitigate potential frustrations often associated with co-op play in 2D platformers, Wonder implements thoughtful design choices such as preventing player collision. Although online multiplayer is a component of the game, its focus remains on enriching the local co-op experience, showcasing Nintendo's commitment to multiplayer dynamics within the Mario universe.

#6. Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4, a 2020 release, pays homage to the classic beat 'em up genre that has long been associated with arcades and cooperative play. After a hiatus of roughly two decades, the game brings back iconic characters Axel, Blaze, and Adam, teaming them up with new faces for an exhilarating revival.

In this edition, up to four players can join forces to confront formidable adversaries, ensuring a challenging and engaging experience that harks back to the genre's golden era.

Advertisement

With its stunning visuals, refined gameplay, and surprising depth, Streets of Rage 4 reflects on the glory days of the '90s beat 'em up games while infusing a fresh, contemporary twist. By striking a balance between nostalgia and innovation, this installment cements itself as a timeless gem, solidifying its status as possibly the finest beat 'em up game available for the Nintendo Switch.

#5. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze stands out as a classic 2D platformer that is often hailed as one of the best in its genre and series. The game's co-op feature allows players to team up with Donkey Kong and another Kong for assistance throughout the stages, offering options to either ride on DK's back or take control and provide cover fire.

Despite the challenging nature of side-scrolling games, the accessible gameplay options make it easier for all players to enjoy the adventure without feeling overwhelmed.

With stunning visuals, a captivating soundtrack, and a lengthy campaign, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze entices players to immerse themselves in the latest escapade with Donkey Kong. The game boasts a diverse range of worlds, levels, and bonus stages, providing a rich and engaging experience that should not be overlooked by any player seeking a memorable gaming journey.

#4. Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is a standout title in Bandai Namco's Tales series, known for its robust support for co-op gameplay. Among the limited co-op options on the Switch, including Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Vesperia shines as one of the franchise's greatest achievements. While Symphonia boasts a strong story and characters, its remastered version lacks substantial improvements and may feel outdated to those accustomed to later series entries.

In contrast, Tales of Vesperia offers a more refined experience, particularly in its real-time battle co-op mode, allowing players to each control a character and actively engage in the gameplay without extended waiting periods.

For players seeking an immersive co-op JRPG experience on the Switch, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition stands out as a superior choice over other available options. With its well-aged gameplay mechanics and engaging storyline, Vesperia provides a more satisfying cooperative gaming experience compared to Symphonia.

Advertisement

The real-time battle co-op system ensures that players remain actively involved throughout the campaign, supported by a diverse cast of lovable characters that cater to various playstyles and class archetypes, making it an ideal choice for friends looking to embark on a lengthy co-op adventure together.

#3. Overcooked! All You Can Eat!

In Overcooked! All You Can Eat!, the chaos and excitement of running a bustling kitchen are amplified when shared with friends or family. With the challenge of fulfilling restaurant orders, up to four players must collaborate effectively to keep the kitchen running smoothly.

While the game may feel somewhat repetitive, the sense of accomplishment that comes from mastering the teamwork and coordination required can be truly satisfying. Clear communication is essential to prevent the kitchen from descending into chaos amidst the fast-paced action.

Among the array of Switch co-op games, Overcooked! All You Can Eat! stands out for its addictive and engaging gameplay. Ghost Town Games' creation distinguishes itself by consistently keeping players on their toes, demanding continuous engagement and coordination.

Despite the potential for stress, the gameplay experience can offer a rhythmic and almost therapeutic quality, leading players through a challenging yet rewarding journey in the bustling world of culinary chaos.

#2. Lego Games

Lego games are renowned for their cooperative gameplay, with many titles available on the Switch. While not all Lego games offer local multiplayer, a significant number of them do, especially the licensed editions. Highlighting the best of the franchise, titles like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Lego Marvel Super Heroes provide enjoyable experiences for both kids and adults seeking a laid-back gaming session.

Players immerse themselves in whimsical sandboxes, navigating through comedic adaptations of popular narratives while unlocking a plethora of characters along the way.

Combining elements of puzzles, exploration, and action, Lego games are crowd-pleasers known for their visual appeal and smooth gameplay. While the licensed versions often adhere to a familiar structure, it's advisable to vary gameplay to prevent monotony.

Nevertheless, the core gameplay mechanics are solid, enhancing the cooperative aspect of these games and ensuring an engaging experience for players of all ages.

#1. It Takes Two

It Takes Two by Hazelight made a significant impact upon its arrival, swiftly establishing itself as a contemporary co-op gem. Despite the delayed transition to the Nintendo Switch, the adventure game has now landed on the hybrid system, albeit with a visual downgrade and notable performance issues more apparent than on other platforms. As such, individuals should consider this version only if it's their sole available option.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, It Takes Two remains a superb experience. The narrative centers around a married couple teetering on the brink of divorce, who find themselves shrunk and embarking on an extraordinary journey to return home. Survival demands their collaboration, with each character bringing unique strengths to the table.

Despite the performance concerns, It Takes Two stands out as one of the finest 2-player experiences on the Switch, emphasizing the power of cooperation in an engaging and imaginative way.

Also Read: Is GTA 6 Coming to PC? Find Out as Rockstar Games Makes Big Announcement for 2025