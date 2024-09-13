Watch: IShowSpeed’s Sparring With Manny Pacquiao Has Hilarious End as PacMan Floors Streamer With Single Body Shot

IShowSpeed's recent sparring encounter with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, also known as PacMan, took an unexpected turn during his IRL stream in the Philippines. Pacquiao, who is esteemed as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time, has also dabbled in professional basketball and political endeavors as a Senator of the Philippines.

In this remarkable meeting between a YouTube streaming star and a boxing legend, IShowSpeed’s Southeast Asia tour brought him to a memorable encounter with Pacquiao on September 9, 2024.

As a 19-year-old streamer known for his antics across various combat sports, challenging an 8-division world champion was a bold move, to say the least. The clash between the two was nothing short of a reality check for Speed, with Pacquiao having nothing to lose rather than schooling Speed firsthand.

The lighthearted bout began playfully, but the encounter shifted when Pacquiao’s remarkable power caught IShowSpeed off guard, causing the YouTube star to fall to the ground - a moment that quickly went viral.

A well-placed body shot from PacMan left Speed gasping for air, highlighting the vast chasm between trolling and taking on a living legend in the ring. Donning gloves, the sparring match continued, with IShowSpeed initially faring decently until a well-placed jab from Pacquiao sent him to the canvas for a second time.

The event left fans both laughing and wincing as the internet star learned a painful lesson about the unforgiving nature of professional boxing. Despite the surprising turn of events, the two went on to enjoy other activities together, including a lighthearted pool jump and a game of chess.

This isn't the first time IShowSpeed has engaged in such encounters during his time in Asia. He recently faced off against a professional Muay Thai fighter in Thailand and was similarly felled.

As onlookers eagerly anticipate what's next for IShowSpeed, notable figures are offering ongoing challenges, including a race against Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda and a potential matchup against YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul in a forty-yard dash.

Despite the brutal spar in the ring, the unexpected showdown between Pacquiao and IShowSpeed continued this time on the chessboard. With hopes of redeeming himself in a game Pacquiao holds dear, Speed soon realized that the Filipino icon's skills extended beyond throwing punches.

Also Read: IShowSpeed Hints Potential Collab With Tom Brady During Recent Encounter at Fanatics Fest