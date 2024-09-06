What Time Does Black Ops 6 Beta Start? All You Need To Know About Latest Call of Duty Game

The game Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to arrive on October 25, 2024. Before that, beta versions of the game are being released to a select group of gamers and experts to gather feedback and ensure a proper release. In short, the beta version is an unfinished version of the game, being tested by developers before the final release.

The Black Ops 6 beta takes place across two weekends, with the first weekend being for early access only. Unlike in previous Call of Duty games, the early access beta period is available on all platforms, not just for PlayStation owners.

Since we're now in the second week, you have the option to access the September 6 beta version. The second Black Ops beta weekend starts on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and runs until Monday, September 9, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

The multiplayer beta preview of the game will be available to all gamers, regardless of whether they have pre-ordered the game or have Xbox Game Pass. So, what's new in this second beta version?

This version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature various operators, weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, Scorestreaks, and more. The level cap has also been increased from Level 20 during the first weekend to Level 30 during the second weekend. This will allow players to unlock additional content and level up their weapons faster.

This week’s beta will also introduce two new maps and two new game modes—Face Off Kill Order and Gunfight (2v2). The new beta will also include a mode called Face Off Kill Order, where teams must hunt down the enemy's armored High-Value Target (HVT).

Additionally, Black Ops 6 is set to introduce omnidirectional movement, meaning players can move backward, slide, and hop in any direction regardless of the camera angle. This feature has been well-received by players who have tried the beta, with many saying it works smoothly.

However, the overall reviews so far aren't as positive as you might expect from a Call of Duty release. While the beta isn't being called bad, many players have described it as somewhat bland. The majority of gamers have expressed that the beta version lacks the spark that Treyarch Corporation, the original developers of the game, is known for. Let's wait and see how the second beta version turns out.