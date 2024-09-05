Who Is Steve in Minecraft? All About the Video Game Character Played by Jack Black in Upcoming Live-Action Movie

Minecraft Steve is one of the most popular characters in the Minecraft game, someone at par with the likes of renowned game characters like Mario, Pikachu, Sonic and Lara Croft. In fact, he is the most notable among all the characters that came out 13 years ago.

The character is based on Markus Persson for Minecraft who made this personality, and he is extremely popular. Now this gaming character is coming back to life in ‘A Minecraft Movie’, and the role of Steve is played by Jack Black. Since Steve is the most interesting character in this game, a lot of people are interested in knowing about him. Before reading about him, watch the teaser of the movie.

The background story of Steve is that he was first introduced in the earlier versions of Minecraft, acting as a mob that would run around with no animation. In the Java pre-edition of the game then, 100 Steves would spawn, but they were considered as humans and the name wasn’t given.

These humans would run around and hurt the player, and while they wouldn’t punch the player, they would run into them. As Minecraft was continuously updated, Steve became the official player model as well as the test mob.

According to one unconfirmed theory, Steve is one of the last humans alive, after a deadly virus killed most and the rest of the people turned into bloodthirsty monsters, such as skeletons, zombies, husks, etc. So, now it’s up to him to save the earth. Before the introduction of Alex (female character), Steve was the only playable one.

Apart from this, there are some interesting characters about Steve. The first is that Steve has better features than all the other characters in the game- like he can jump more than two blocks in a single jump. Although there are nine characters in the Minecraft game today, Steve is the most celebrated one, and in the upcoming movie, he will certainly have a relevant role.

The other eight characters who would be seen in the movie are; Alex (female character), Noor, Sunny, Ari, Zuri, Makena, Kai and Efe. Apart from Steve and Alex, all the other characters are default skins, and they were added in October 2022 to increase diversity in the game’s community.