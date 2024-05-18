Rakhi Sawant has never failed to entertain the audience with her antics is currently undergoing a major health crisis. She recently confirmed that she has a 10 cm tumor in her uterus. She has opted to undergo surgery to get it removed. A video of her going into the operation theatre has been shared by her ex-husband Ritesh Sawant, who has also penned a motivational note for her.

Rakhi Sawant finally goes for surgery

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh Singh has posted a new health update on her surgery, as he drops a video of her going into the operation theatre. The actress was seen sitting in a wheelchair in a hospital patient’s uniform, with a scrub cap, while the nurses pushed the wheelchair.

Rakhi was seen trying to remain calm as she passed on a faded smile. And just before entering the OT, she gave flying kisses to the viewers.

Captioning the video, Ritesh wrote, “@rakhisawant2511, Dil ro raha hai, dar bhi lag raha hai.but mujhe upar Wale par vishwas hai ke Mera bura nahi karenge. Rakhi je operation theatre me ja rahi hai. Wah apni ma ko mis kr rhi hai and logo ko vote karne ke request ke hai (My heart is pounding I’m afraid. But I have full faith in the Almighty that he will never do anything wrong to me. Rakhi is going into operation theatre and she was missing her late mother today. However, she has also requested everyone to vote).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ritesh’s statement on Adil Durrani’s blames

In a recent media interaction, while giving a health update on the Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Ritesh said that she is feeling nervous about the surgery. Also, he highlighted that Adil Durrani has many police cases against him. Cementing his statement, Singh further claims that Rakhi is not lying about her tumor.

Rakhi’s brother Rakesh Sawant on her health

Rakesh Sawant bashed everyone who took advantage of his sister and turned their backs on her which caused her financial problems. Also, Rakesh has blamed Adil Durrani for bribing police and media to show all the evidence against her to prove her wrong. He also added that she used to be stressed all the time due to that.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: Here’s how Kushal Tandon and Rajiv Adatia extended their heartwarming wishes on her big day