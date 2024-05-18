Cassie Ventura Spotted With Multiple Bruises After Shocking Sean Diddy Assault Video; Deets

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to physical assault.

In 2016, Cassie Ventura was pictured only two days after her former partner Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulted and dragged her. On March 7, 2016, the two came hand in hand on the red carpet for the model's movie premiere of The Perfect Match, when it appeared that she had multiple bruises.

Ventura spotted with bruises on the red carpet in 2016

Ventura wore a sleeveless dress in gold and black on the carpet, which appeared to highlight a bruise on her upper left arm. She changed into a green minidress and it appeared as though she had several black and blue bruises on her legs. Combs assaulted Ventura while staying at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California, just two days before the film's debut.

CNN published a video of the horrific incident on Friday. It showed the troubled rapper kicking Ventur as she was walking toward the elevator and throwing her to the ground by the neck. Then, 54-year-old Diddy picked up Ventura's belongings off the floor, kicked her once again, and pulled her along the ground by her black sweatshirt.

He returned to push his ex-girlfriend back to the ground after leaving her belongings in their hotel room. Then he sat down in a chair and threw what looked like a vase at her. The violence shown in the video is mentioned in the rape and abuse complaint Ventura, also going by Cassie, filed against Combs in November 2023. In her lawsuit, the singer of Me & U claimed that the Grammy winner hit her in the face after being extremely intoxicated.

According to Ventura's lawsuit, after Combs slept out, she attempted to leave their hotel room; however, he spotted her absence and screamed at her as he ran into the corridor. As she fled to the elevator, the document stated, "He grabbed at her and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing the glass to crash around them."

Combs and Ventura, who is currently 37, settled the day the complaint was filed. Diddy, who is presently facing other lawsuits alleging sexual assault, quickly settled with Cassie, although he continues to insist on his innocence.

