Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla had reported that Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan Production, Maddock, for an action thriller. Soon after, we also informed our readers that the film will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and will go on floors in April 2024. However, the film was eventually put on the back burner due to budget issues. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon are discussing a romantic comedy with Dinesh Vijan.

Sidharth Malhotra now discussing a rom-com with Tushar Jalota; Kriti Sanon as female lead

According to sources close to the development, the romantic comedy will be directed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for Dasvi. "Sidharth is looking to explore the romantic comedy space and has shown his interest in this feature film. Kriti is also excited by the idea, however, the duo is waiting to hear the final draft before signing the dotted lines," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the shooting timelines will be decided shortly.

Things are in a very nascent stage at the moment, and there will be a clear picture of the outcome of this project when the dotted lines are signed. “But it’s a young romantic comedy with the flavor of families that Maddock is known for,” the source added.

Sidharth and Kriti line up their films for 2024 and 2025

Meanwhile, Kriti is discussing a couple of other films too with Dinesh Vijan and is also in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala for Housefull 5. Sid on the other hand is gearing up to start a new action film with Balwinder Singh Janjua in second half of the year. The actor is also in talks with Junglee for a feature film, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. An update on the Tushar Jalota film will be available within the next 30 days period.

