4 Spots in Hyderabad to witness the best of dandiya nights during Navaratri

With twinkling lights all around, people strolling in colourful attires and loud spiritual music playing- the season of festival is officially upon us and the 9 days of Navratri have already started on a high note all across India. This festival is incomplete without colourful dresses, delicious delicacies and most importantly dandiya nights. Hyderabad is all set to celebrate this festival with the fervour of click-clack of dandiya sticks. Garba nights have been arranged all over the city and if you are quite eager to shake your legs on loud cheerful music with your gang, then here we bring you a list of the best places in Hyderabad that witness the most-happening Dandiya nights during Navratri. Hyderabads Biggest Navratri Utsav- Dandiya Dhamal

Get ready to enjoy the biggest and longest Dandiya event which usually witnesses a crowd of approximately 10,000 people. The expanse of the venue along with live band performances and DJs will add up to the festive air while making you tune on the music non-stop. It is undeniably among the top dandiya locations in Hyderabad. Gear yourself up to play dandiya in this open-air location from September 28 to October 4. Where: Imperial Gardens, secundrabad

Rangtaali Rangtaali is yet another biggest Dandiya festival that will definitely connect you with the vibrant culture and tradition while taking through the side of fun. Rangtaali is comprised of multiple cultural programmes, celebrity visits, food stalls, and Garba dance on all 9 days of Navratri. Durga Matha special Aarathi is also organised at this place for unlimited joy and fun. Where: Classic Conventions Three Shamshabad Dandiya Raas Swing with zeal and enthuse on the mesmerizing loud music with your close ones at one of the largest Dandiya fests - Dandiya Raas in Hyderabad. The event features multiple programmes starting from live music, a live DJ, fusion music, theme dandiya and food stalls that will definitely fill your evening with endless fun and laughers. Location: Bantia Gardens, Secunderabad