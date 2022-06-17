Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hottest celebrity looks of the evening mirrored in stunning mocktails

When one of the most awaited events of the year kick-start in Mumbai, you know that celebrities will sashay down the red carpet in style. Well, this is precisely what happened last night as Pinkvilla hosted its first-ever award show in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards turned out to be a starry affair that saw celebrities dazzle us with their fashion quotient. As the temperatures were set soaring by their sultry charm, we can’t help but recommend that you whip up some scintillating mocktails that mirror the hottest celeb looks of the evening.

Kiara Advani

This leading lady was clad in a glimmering purple gown that wowed onlookers. Kiara’s halter neck bodycon dress was graced with a plunging neckline and embellished with glittering sequins. She opted to have her tresses in a ponytail and paired her gown with dewy makeup and nude lips. Her purple eyeshadow especially stood out and nude lips perfected her glamorous look. We think the magic of her ensemble is perfectly captured in this glorious citrus mocktail.

Citrus Magic Mocktail

Manushi Chillar

This beautiful belle suited up in a gorgeous Manika Nanda creation. Manushi’s three-piece set perfectly complemented her petite frame. Right from the white silk pants and striking lacy bralette to the matching blazer; she managed to stand out. Her choice of hairstyle was a braided high ponytail teamed up the glossy red lips, highlighter and eyeliner that accentuated her features. The actress wore chunky gold chokers and earrings from Misho designs and the sophistication of her monochrome ensemble can be seized in this perfect mocktail.

Perfectly Pink Mocktail

Tejasswi Prakash

As the lady in red, the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked good enough to eat as she sported a sparkly mini dress. Tejasswi’s backless look was artfully crafted to have the waist cut-out alongside exaggerated ruffles that festooned the full sleeves. Her peep-toe red pumps added to the charm of her look as did her tastefully done makeup and sleek hairdo. Try this cherry mojito that complements her look.

Cherry Mojito Mocktail

Parineeti Chopra

A clear stunner, Parineeti Chopra opted for a little black dress that was paired with a sparkly oyster shell-hued blazer with an eccentric pattern. Her ensemble was completed with nude makeup and black heels and creamy white nail extensions that made a fashion statement. You are sure to be as obsessed with this coffee laced mocktail as Pari’s fabulous ensemble.

A Wicked Coffee Mocktail

Asha Parekh

Ever the epitome of charm and grace, legendary actress Asha Parekh looked divine in a pink saree. Her puff sleeve blouse with shimmering sequins was paired with coral lips and blingy jewellery. The doe-eyed lady had her silvery hair tucked into an elegant bun at the nape of her neck. Her gorgeous saree might inspire you to whip up this colour changing slushie in pink and purple tones.

Purple and Pink Lemonade Slushie

