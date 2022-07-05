Ooty, also known as the “queen of hills” has always topped the list of peace lovers due to its lush surroundings and pleasant weather. But this beautiful vacation spot in Tamil Nadu has a lot more to offer other than mountains, gardens, lakes and tea plantations. The place offers multiple food old joints that are budget-friendly and satiate your taste buds by making you relish everything from spicy kebabs to dosa to velvety sweet dishes. Right from sweet to savoury, soft as soups to hard and crunchy snacks, this place offers unique flavours and new zests that you should definitely relish! Here we bring you a list of 5 delicious foods you must try when in Ooty.

Avial

Avial is a type of vegetable stew that is absolutely famous amongst locals in Ooty. The dish is peppered with moderate spices and a varied variety of about 7-8 fresh vegetables and is considered a comfort food of local inhabitants. Not only delicious, but the dish is also equally nourishing since it contains the goodness of multiple fresh veggies. Avial is served with the toppings of grated coconut and curry leaves to enhance the nutritional profile and taste.

Neer Dosa

Dosa is considered one of the healthiest food items in the country and Ooty is a haven for all those dosa lovers out there. Bajjari or Neer dosa is thin, airy and incredibly light that keeps you filled and satiates your taste buds like nothing else. It is one of the classic traditional dishes that every household of Ooty relishes during breakfast. It is prepared from thin rice batter and filled with the classic aloo stuffing and coconut and is a traditional accompaniment for various gravies.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad is a classic south Indian delicacy that is laced in peppery authentic gravy that is prepared from coconut milk. This southern-style chicken dish contains plenty of spices and herbs and contains well-balanced flavours of spiciness and silkiness of coconut which feels like heaven to your taste buds. The pieces of chicken are marinated in ginger, garlic, cumin, fennel, peppercorns and red chillies before cooking to bring out the best taste. The dish can be served with cooked rice or chapati.

Kozhi Varutharachathu

Contains a rich melange of flavours which comes from delicious ingredients including whole spices, desiccated coconut, juicy chicken pieces, bay leaves and peppercorns, this south Indian version of the chicken dish will make you lick your fingers. The chicken is cooked into a sweet mushy and soft gravy of tomatoes to bring out the perfect blend of multiple flavours.

Murukku

The literal meaning of this word is ‘twisted’ which further denotes the crunch and twists this dish offers! Another word this traditional dish is known by is chakli. Murrruku is a deep-fried dish and is hard as a rock. It is often consumed during snack time with a cup of tea or coffee. It is prepared with gram flour and a blend of natural spices.

