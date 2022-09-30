Navratri 2022: Head to these places in Delhi-NCR to enjoy the fervour of dandiya and garba nights

Have you bought your fancy and glimmery Dandiya outfits yet? If not, then it’s the perfect time to think about your garba looks as we are already in the middle of the auspicious festive fervour and while all the native states are doused in the traditions of Navratri, you must also gear up for some enthralling garba celebrations in Delhi NCR. So Delhites, brace your spirits and get your dandiya sticks ready to celebrate this Navratri by shaking your legs on loud cheerful music with your gang. Here we bring you a list of places that arrange the finest of Dandiya And Garba Nights in the town. Dandiya Night

Dilli Haat is the vibrant hub of Delhi and celebrates Navratri with a plethora of cultural programmes in the most zealous way. Their Dandiya and Garba Nights are features dance vigour, pulsating DJs, food stalls, and shops, and will definitely make you thump non-stop under the open sky, adding up to your experience while making your festival days even more vibrant. Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Dandiya Dhamaal Get ready to deck in the festive vibes with DJ, games, loud and happy music, fun and frolic at Dandiya Dhamaal in Great Noida. The place arranges one of the best Dandiya nights and the expanse of the venue along with live band performances and DJs will add up to the festive air while making you tune on the music non-stop. Where: Gaur city sports Complex, Noida Palam Vihar Let your dancing spirits flow during the festivities at this traditional event that is organised in Palam Vihar of Gurugram. The place has everything to escalate your festive vibes right from food, music, games and garba that will definitely fill your evening with endless fun and laughers. Where: Padam Greens, Near MCD Toll Tax, Palam Vihar Road, Bijwashan, Bijwasan, New Delhi, Delhi 110061, India