Bookmark these tofu recipes to bring a luscious twist to this health-friendly staple

Today, we bring you a list of recipes that will give a perfect luscious twist to this wholesome staple.

Curated from soybeans, water and a curdling agent, this wholesome staple contains multiple nutrients
Tofu is a soy-based product which is considered great for health and well-being. Curated from soybeans, water and a curdling agent, this wholesome staple contains multiple nutrients and is a perfect choice for those who follow a vegan diet. Being high in amino acids, iron and calcium, high-quality protein and extremely low in calories, this incredible staple can be consumed in multiple ways. Today, we bring you a list of recipes that will give a perfect luscious twist to this health-friendly staple. 

  1. Tofu kofta

Ingredients required

For Kofta:

  • 200 grams tofu, crumbled
  • 3 Potatoes, boiled and peeled
  • 1 tablespoon cashew nut paste
  • Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste 
  • Oil for deep frying

For the Gravy:

  • 2 tablespoon oil
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 2 teaspoon ginger paste
  • 2 teaspoon garlic paste
  • 1/2 cup tomato puree
  • A pinch of turmeric powder
  • Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Method

  • Take a bowl and mix tofu and potatoes together. 
  • Now, drizzle the list of ingredients of kofta and start making small balls. 
  • Deep fry these balls and keep them aside. 
  • Now, take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Stir fry onion, ginger and garlic along with tomato puree and turmeric. 
  • Add garam masala, salt and chilli powder and stir occasionally until aromatic. Pour the kofta balls and mix well. 
  • Serve hot with rice or parantha. 

2. Tofu burger

Ingredients required

  • 250 grams tofu, crumbled
  • 1 cup of bread crumbs 
  • 1 cup chickpea, cooked
  • Oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 onions, cut into rings
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1/4 cup tahini sauce 
  • Salt and pepper as per the taste
  • Multi-grains buns

Method

  • Take a pan and stir fry garlic and cumin in it. Now add the chopped vegetables and saute them for a while. 
  • Meanwhile, take a bowl and mix tofu, chickpeas, tahini sauce, and bread crumbs in it along with salt and pepper. 
  • Now, mix the sauteed vegetables in this mixture. 
  • Make small patties from this mixture and deep fry it in the pan until crispy. 
  • Take the burger buns, add the layer of tahini sauce and onion rings along with the patty and serve. 

3. Tofu mousse

Ingredients required

  • 250 grams silken tofu
  • A cup of chocolates 
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1/2 cup sugar powder
  • 4 biscuits, crumbled

Method

  • Take a vessel and boil water in it. Now, add a boiler and melt chocolate. Add cocoa powder to this melted chocolate and keep stirring to prevent any lumps. 
  • Now, take a blender and blend the tofu in it until all creamy. Add vanilla extract and orange zest and blend more for 2 minutes. 
  • Now, add the sugar powder to the cocoa mixture and stir well. Now, mix it into the tofu mixture. 
  • Take a bowl or glass. Add a coat of crumbled biscuits and then chocolate paste and repeat the process. Serve chilled. 

4. Masala Tofu bhurji

Ingredients required

  • 200 grams tofu (scrambled)
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 1 tomato (chopped)
  • ½ inch ginger (grated)
  • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
  • A pinch of turmeric powder
  • Salt and pepper as per the taste
  • Red chilli powder as per the taste
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • Coriander leaves

Method

  • Take a pan and heat the oil in it. Add cumin seeds and ginger paste and sauté well. Mix tomatoes and fry them until becomes soft.
  • Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder and stir well until you can smell a sweet aroma.
  • Now, add the scrambled tofu to the mixture and stir well.
  • Garnish with coriander leaves and packed with bread, and roti or use it as stuffing in homemade wraps.

