Bookmark these tofu recipes to bring a luscious twist to this health-friendly staple

Tofu is a soy-based product which is considered great for health and well-being. Curated from soybeans, water and a curdling agent, this wholesome staple contains multiple nutrients and is a perfect choice for those who follow a vegan diet. Being high in amino acids, iron and calcium, high-quality protein and extremely low in calories, this incredible staple can be consumed in multiple ways. Today, we bring you a list of recipes that will give a perfect luscious twist to this health-friendly staple.

Tofu kofta