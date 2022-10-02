Bookmark these tofu recipes to bring a luscious twist to this health-friendly staple
Today, we bring you a list of recipes that will give a perfect luscious twist to this wholesome staple.
Tofu is a soy-based product which is considered great for health and well-being. Curated from soybeans, water and a curdling agent, this wholesome staple contains multiple nutrients and is a perfect choice for those who follow a vegan diet. Being high in amino acids, iron and calcium, high-quality protein and extremely low in calories, this incredible staple can be consumed in multiple ways. Today, we bring you a list of recipes that will give a perfect luscious twist to this health-friendly staple.
- Tofu kofta
Ingredients required
For Kofta:
- 200 grams tofu, crumbled
- 3 Potatoes, boiled and peeled
- 1 tablespoon cashew nut paste
- Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste
- Oil for deep frying
For the Gravy:
- 2 tablespoon oil
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 teaspoon ginger paste
- 2 teaspoon garlic paste
- 1/2 cup tomato puree
- A pinch of turmeric powder
- Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
Method
- Take a bowl and mix tofu and potatoes together.
- Now, drizzle the list of ingredients of kofta and start making small balls.
- Deep fry these balls and keep them aside.
- Now, take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Stir fry onion, ginger and garlic along with tomato puree and turmeric.
- Add garam masala, salt and chilli powder and stir occasionally until aromatic. Pour the kofta balls and mix well.
- Serve hot with rice or parantha.
2. Tofu burger
Ingredients required
- 250 grams tofu, crumbled
- 1 cup of bread crumbs
- 1 cup chickpea, cooked
- Oil
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 onions, cut into rings
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1/4 cup tahini sauce
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
- Multi-grains buns
Method
- Take a pan and stir fry garlic and cumin in it. Now add the chopped vegetables and saute them for a while.
- Meanwhile, take a bowl and mix tofu, chickpeas, tahini sauce, and bread crumbs in it along with salt and pepper.
- Now, mix the sauteed vegetables in this mixture.
- Make small patties from this mixture and deep fry it in the pan until crispy.
- Take the burger buns, add the layer of tahini sauce and onion rings along with the patty and serve.
3. Tofu mousse
Ingredients required
- 250 grams silken tofu
- A cup of chocolates
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoon orange zest
- 1/2 cup sugar powder
- 4 biscuits, crumbled
Method
- Take a vessel and boil water in it. Now, add a boiler and melt chocolate. Add cocoa powder to this melted chocolate and keep stirring to prevent any lumps.
- Now, take a blender and blend the tofu in it until all creamy. Add vanilla extract and orange zest and blend more for 2 minutes.
- Now, add the sugar powder to the cocoa mixture and stir well. Now, mix it into the tofu mixture.
- Take a bowl or glass. Add a coat of crumbled biscuits and then chocolate paste and repeat the process. Serve chilled.
4. Masala Tofu bhurji
Ingredients required
- 200 grams tofu (scrambled)
- 1 onion (chopped)
- 1 tomato (chopped)
- ½ inch ginger (grated)
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- A pinch of turmeric powder
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
- Red chilli powder as per the taste
- 1 teaspoon oil
- Coriander leaves
Method
- Take a pan and heat the oil in it. Add cumin seeds and ginger paste and sauté well. Mix tomatoes and fry them until becomes soft.
- Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder and stir well until you can smell a sweet aroma.
- Now, add the scrambled tofu to the mixture and stir well.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and packed with bread, and roti or use it as stuffing in homemade wraps.
Also Read: Sagittarius to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who always get chronically behind their schedule