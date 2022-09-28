Top 4 spots in Mumbai for lively dandiya evenings and Navratri celebrations
Here are the top 4 places in Mumbai to celebrate Navratri and have a fun-filled dandiya evening.
While the city eagerly prepares for another joyous holiday celebration following Ganesh mahotsav, Navratri has started already and one of the cities that owns the festival- Mumbai, is all decked out and ready like never before. For many, the highlight of the nine nights of "Navratri" is the garba dance and the dandiya raas. Each of these styles has its own religious significance, and both are performed as part of the rituals during the nine-day festival there. Having returned to Navratri in its regular form after a long absence, revellers and dance fans in Mumbai may enjoy a true joy of dance and celebrations.
Check out these 4 hot spots in Mumbai for lively dandiya nights and fun filled Navratri celebrations.
1. Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak
Prepare to enjoy this Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak, the queen of dandiya. At this joyful Utsav, Falguni Pathak will perform at a big venue where you can immerse yourself in the exhilarating sounds of Dandiya and Garba and the great singer will be singing for 4 hours non stop. It is unquestionably among the top dandiya locations in Mumbai.
Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali, Mumbai
2. Rangilo Re – Utsav Gujarat
Rangilo Re infuses Mumbai with the spirit of traditional Navratri while also capturing the glitz and lifestyle of the metropolis. The event brings Dandiya from Gujarat to Mumbai and gives it a touch of opulence. In an indoor, air-conditioned setting, you can sing and dance to the reverberation of dandiya tunes. There is also plenty of tasty cuisine available for intervals.
Where: NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai
3. Korakendra Navratri Naidu Club
Throughout the festival's nine days, the large venue is home to outstanding performances by renowned artists. Get ready to enjoy some of the best Garba and a lovely flow of captivating music. Your time there will be spent enjoying the best Garba dance moves, never-ending musical flow, and fantastic singers while dancing to classic beats with dhamaal and rhythmic twists.
Where: Korakendra, RM Bhattad Road, Borivali (West)
4. Sahara Star’s Radiance Dandiya
Prepare to have a fantastic time this Navratri with all the conveniences and luxuries of a five-star hotel at a reasonable price. This year's Radiance Dandiya nights promise to be a sumptuous evening of fun and dancing in an air-conditioned banquet hall. This surely will turn out to be a memorable evening with your friends!
Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
So, what are you still waiting for? Join in these events for a joyful Garba Night as we ask Maa Durga for her blessings and request her to take away all of our worries and woes.
