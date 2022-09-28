Top 4 spots in Mumbai for lively dandiya evenings and Navratri celebrations

While the city eagerly prepares for another joyous holiday celebration following Ganesh mahotsav, Navratri has started already and one of the cities that owns the festival- Mumbai, is all decked out and ready like never before. For many, the highlight of the nine nights of "Navratri" is the garba dance and the dandiya raas. Each of these styles has its own religious significance, and both are performed as part of the rituals during the nine-day festival there. Having returned to Navratri in its regular form after a long absence, revellers and dance fans in Mumbai may enjoy a true joy of dance and celebrations. Check out these 4 hot spots in Mumbai for lively dandiya nights and fun filled Navratri celebrations.

1. Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak Prepare to enjoy this Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak, the queen of dandiya. At this joyful Utsav, Falguni Pathak will perform at a big venue where you can immerse yourself in the exhilarating sounds of Dandiya and Garba and the great singer will be singing for 4 hours non stop. It is unquestionably among the top dandiya locations in Mumbai. Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali, Mumbai 2. Rangilo Re – Utsav Gujarat Rangilo Re infuses Mumbai with the spirit of traditional Navratri while also capturing the glitz and lifestyle of the metropolis. The event brings Dandiya from Gujarat to Mumbai and gives it a touch of opulence. In an indoor, air-conditioned setting, you can sing and dance to the reverberation of dandiya tunes. There is also plenty of tasty cuisine available for intervals. Where: NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai