Unmissable Range of the Best Home Decor Items on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is raining deals on the most alluring home decor items. If you are planning to renovate your home, make sure you don't miss any of these beauties listed below. The heavy discounts and jaw-dropping deals will keep your budget in check, allowing you to shop until you drop. The festive season is around the corner and now is the perfect time to give your sweet home a new look. Elevate your mood, revamp the vibe, and hook the guests without breaking your bank balance. The hefty prices of artistic home decor items will no longer make your eyes pop out. Steal the Best Home Decor Items on Sale Now

1. NEELEWALA Wooden Wall Clock Wish to add some aesthetic vibes to your home? Snatch a glimpse of the most impeccable wall clock available at a slashed price. It exudes aesthetic vibes and features an elegant shape and interesting design. Get over the old-school taste and give your home a contemporary makeover. This wall clock is crafted from wood to provide a perfect finish to your wall decor and furniture. The rich tone of the wall clock and 15-inch diameter is what you need to keep a track of the time with an urban edge.

Price: Rs. 1,699 Deal Price: Rs. 615 Buy Now 2. Decor Production PVC Vinyl Self Adhesive Wall Sticker A self-adhesive wall sticker has a completely different charm. It dresses up any room seamlessly. Just peel and stick! This rectangular and reusable religious-themed wall sticker is what you need to take your interior decoration up a level. It will disseminate a contemporary appeal by elevating the look of your home decor story with ease. And what’s interesting is that this sticker won't leave any sticky residue behind. Now you renovate your home umpteen number of times.

Price: Rs. 1,599 Deal Price: Rs. 809 Buy Now 3. Urban Hamlet Iron Decorative Mirror There is no home decor item that can live up to the beauty of mirrors. Mirrors are the most vital home decor items that not only help in expanding the presumed area of the room, but also create a pleasant aura. And this Urban Hamlet iron decorative mirror is no less than an artistic piece. The golden leaf design around the boundaries of the circular mirror makes it an eye-catchy decorative item. This mirror lends you realistic HD imaging that you cannot stop gazing at.

Price: Rs. 3,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,614 Buy Now 4. One94 Store Water Floating Smokeless Candle Candles might be the last home decor item that you will vouch for, but these minimal attention seekers have the maximum impact. They brighten up the environment and liven up the festive feelings within you. And what is better than splurging on these floating smokeless candles brought to you by One94 Store? These are LED tealights that are perfect for indoor as well as outdoor decoration. The lotus flowers are crafted with utmost delicacy and look realistic. These water sensor lights contain a replaceable battery at the base along with a switch button. Now you can light up your home in a hassle-free way.

Price: Rs. 999 Deal Price: Rs. 441 Buy Now 5. Genuine Decor 18 Inch Sheesham Wood Floating Shelves There is hardly any wall-mounted home decor item that is as functional as Sheesham wood floating shelves. This set of 3 shelves will help you clear the clutter and organize your belongings with ease. The shelves come with a ledge to prevent falling or slipping of items that you place. These shelves define nothing but simplicity and elegance. The high-quality construction and simple rectangular structure prove that basics never go off the style. These shelves are functional and attractive and worth every penny.

Price: Rs. 4,999 Deal Price: Rs. 1,424 Buy Now 6. Desidiya 12 Stars LED Curtain String Lights No matter how many home decor items you purchase, to maximize their beauty and add the missing oomph, you ought to introduce string lights..With 8 flashing modes, these star-shaped LED lights will lighten up the environment and take the look of your furnishings to the next level. You can hang these stars at the door, on the wall, or on your balcony. Thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 for allowing you to buckle up for the festive season without burning a hole in your pocket.

Price: Rs. 1,999 Deal Price: Rs. 449 Buy Now 7. Heeran Art Polystone Buddha Idol Statues and figurines have a distinctive fan base. And if you believe in the power of Vastu, then you shouldn’t resist bringing home this alluring Buddha idol. A Buddha idol home safeguards you from negativity and disseminates positive energy. This three-dimensional idol is made in India. It is beautifully hand-painted by skilled artisans. This festive season, you can relentlessly host festive parties at your home and experience a whole lot of positivity in the environment. And guess what! You can save big on your bills all because of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Price: Rs. 2,500 Deal Price: Rs. 799 Buy Now Today is the perfect time to sketch your home in a budget-friendly way. Start implementing your plans and get set to add some more value to your assets. These home decor items will exude new vibes, warmth, and a pleasant mood amidst the festive season. So, fill your Amazon cart to the brim and be grateful for the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Home Furnishing Items to Make Your Home Festival Ready