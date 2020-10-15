  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

4 Zodiac signs who find Aquarians highly attractive according to astrology

People of Aquarius zodiac signs are independent, easy going and philanthropists. Their unique nature attracts four zodiac signs a lot and here are the names.
15264 reads Mumbai
Zodiac compatible with Aquarius4 Zodiac signs who find Aquarians highly attractive according to astrology
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aquarius is an independent zodiac sign and these people are quite quirky and easy going. They are humanitarians of the sun signs who want to help others. The Aquarian season lasts from January 20 to February 18. Aquarians are very unique and hard to avoid.

There are four zodiac signs, who feel highly attracted to Aquarius, according to astrology. Their independence, open-mindedness and care for everyone grabs attention.

Zodiac signs who are attracted to Aquarius:

Aries

Aries people are not afraid of being judged. They are independent, bold and love to take risks. So, they will never be interested in what others have to say. Aquarians are just like them. They are also independent. That’s why Aries people are very attracted to Aquarians.

Gemini

Geminis are intelligent people. They love to have deep, quality conversations and want to gather knowledge about interesting things. This is just like Aquarians, who have a keen interest in knowing different things. They also love to have quality discussions with their friends about serious topics like politics.

Aquarius

A very few zodiac signs are attracted to their own sign and Aquarius is one of them. When two people have the same kind of traits, they are eventually attracted to each other. They would like to be philanthropists together, have quality conversations and be independent.

Sagittarius

Sagis are independent and explorers. They want to experience new things in life every now and then. For having these similar traits, they are highly attracted to Aquarians. Both of them don’t bother about materialistic things. They are easy-going.

Also Read: Blue Moon on Halloween: 4 zodiac signs will be the most affected by this phase, according to astrology

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :bustle, pinkvilla

You may like these
5 Zodiac signs most attracted to Pisces according to astrology
THESE 3 zodiac signs most likely to have on-again, off-again relationships
What planetary combinations in astrology create rejections in love? Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains the conne
Like a Libra man? 5 Tips to attract him as per his zodiac personality traits
How do women react after falling in love? Find out based on their zodiac sign
THESE are the 5 zodiac signs who lie the most in their relationship
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement