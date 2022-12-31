10 Ways To Make A Leo Man Obsessed With You

You shouldn't be surprised if you develop feelings for a Leo man because these guys know exactly how to charm their way right into your heart. However, if you approach them and get their attention, you might be able to offer them some flattery that they would otherwise expect from their partner. A Leo man requires a companion who can keep up with him while also balancing him out. You'll need to capture his interest by appealing to both his self-assured appearance and his delicate, compassionate true feelings.

1. Compliment Him

Positive comments and praises are a massive power-up for Leo men since these feed their lion-sized pride. Give this man your attention so that he notices you if you want him to shift his focus to you. Positive reinforcement is what Leo men depend on, so make them enjoy a little pampering.

2. Prove Your Loyalty

When a Leo makes up their mind that they cherish someone, they stick with it. But for this man to recognize the potential in you and be willing to offer his all to the relationship, you must first prove your dedication and honesty towards him. You need to remind your Leo guy that you'll be there no matter what.

3. Take Pride In How You Carry Yourself

Leos are drawn to people who have confidence in themselves. They exude such an amazing aura when they move and speak, and they want their partner to mirror that assurance. Do not criticize yourself or discuss your vulnerabilities. Instead, emphasize your unique qualities.

4. Show Him Some Love

Leos have a delicate and sensitive sense of self-esteem, so letting him know how much you care about him will make him feel wonderful. They only ask for unending praise and focus on the reward. Furthermore, it will bring you two closer and increase his thoughts and feelings for you.

5. Respect Him

Leo males value their image highly. They would therefore be searching for a decent woman who would respect them, someone who wouldn't make them appear bad. Show him that you are a nice and compassionate person and that you appreciate his decisions and actions if you want him to approach you.

6. Show Off Your Style Statement

Leo men adore it when their partners dress elegantly. Be original in your attire. They desire a companion with a sophisticated sense of style. Whenever you spend time with him, embrace your taste in fashion by dressing in pieces that make you feel amazing about yourself.