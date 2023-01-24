What Is Twin Flame Astrology? 6 Signs You've Met the One And Best Zodiac Matches

For many people, it takes years to find love that is intense, passionate, and deep. Once they find it they know they have found their soulmates and don't want to let them go. Most of you must have heard about how finding your soulmate is rare, but not many people talk about twin flames. According to twin flame astrology, being in a relationship with your twin flame is like being with someone who mirrors you. The concept of twin flame dates back to ancient times. Nobody knows for sure about the origin of the theory of the twin flame. However, it is interesting how the concept is prevalent in different forms in various religions of the world. Let us understand twin flames in detail.

Twin Flame Astrology: Meaning, Aspects, And Signs Plato, a renowned Greek philosopher, talked about twin flames in his philosophical text Symposium. He mentioned that there was a time when gods felt threatened by humans as they had four legs, arms, and two faces. To remove the threat, Zeus, the king of gods, split human beings in two. Since then, it is hypothesized, humans have been wandering in search of their other half— or twin flame, in astrological terms.. A twin flame is someone with whom you have a deep spiritual connection. People might think twin flames are soulmates, but it's a bond much deeper than that. You may meet someone with whom you click instantly, and it feels like a magnetic psychic connection. Now you must be wondering if they are your soulmate or twin flame. There is a subtle difference between the two — twin flames are two halves of the whole, whereas soul mates are two separate souls that are remarkably linked with each other. Twin flames make each other feel complete, safe, and secure. Two bodies, one soul — that's what a twin flame connection is all about! Remember, your twin flame need not necessarily be your romantic partner, there can also be a platonic relationship between you two. Various signs indicate you have found your twin flame. Keep reading to know more! Top 6 Signs You Have Met Your Twin Flame

1. You Are Immensely Attracted to Them When you meet your twin flame, you might feel an irresistible bond between you. You might feel you are in a comfortable space with this person, and they seem very familiar. Even though you are meeting them for the first time, there is instant recognition. It may also feel like you have known this person your entire life, even if you have known them for days or months. If you feel this way, you might have encountered your twin flame. 2. You Share a Lot of Similarities Looking at your twin flame seems like you are looking into a mirror. That's not because you have the same facial features, but because you'll notice many similarities between the both of you. You will have a lot in common concerning your hobbies, ethics, interests, and past experiences. 3. You Get Attracted to Them Instantly The twin flame concept takes love at first sight to the next level. When you meet them, you'll feel an instant attraction toward them. You will want to spend more time with them to know them better. From the very first meeting, you will feel drawn to them as if they are a magnet. It will feel like you share the same spiritual energy, and you'll always want to be closer to them. 4. Silence Doesn't Bother You The connection with a twin flame is divine. So, you don't always need words to communicate with them. Communication seems very easy, and you can know what's in their mind. The psychic connection is so powerful that you may even feel their pain and feelings. 5. They Encourage You to Be a Better Version of Yourself One of the purposes of a twin flame relationship is to awaken your senses and make you aware of your strengths and insecurities. Because our twin flames are quite similar to us, they help us strive hard to become the best version of ourselves. If you have met someone who challenges you to do better, you might have met your twin flame. 6. There Is a Lot of Turbulence in the Relationship Twin flame relationships might seem like a roller-coaster ride. One day, everything is going smoothly, and the very next moment, you might feel overwhelmed with negative emotions. When you are with your twin flame, you are constantly reminded of your own personality. It can be challenging and overwhelming at times. But, if you handle it carefully, it can help you grow in life. Twin Flame Astrology: Zodiac Matches

Twin flame astrology is an interesting concept that explains how you can find your other half using your astrological charts. The charts are looked at to see how comfortable you are with each other. Twin flames chart often shows shared aesthetics, values, characteristics, and spiritual growth. There are four astrological elements: air, fire, earth, and water. In twin flame astrology aspects, there is no hard and fast rule that people with the same element connect. That means an air sign can have a fire sign as a twin flame, and a water sign can be compatible with an earth sign. Let us dig deeper into this and know more about the zodiac signs with regard to twin flame astrology. 1. Aries Twin Flame (March 21–April 19) This fire sign works best with fellow fire signs Sagittarius and Leo. People born under the Aries zodiac sign are known to be courageous, honest, driven, empathetic, generous, and adventurous. Aries need to sustain their individuality while being in a relationship. This is why they work best with other fire signs. 2. Taurus Twin Flame (April 20–May 20) Taurus is an Earth sign, and people born under this sign are known to be ambitious, brave-hearted, strong, and flexible. As per the twin flame concept in astrology, Pisces (water sign) and Capricorn (Earth sign) work best with Taurus. A Capricorn will help Taureans evoke passion into them, whereas Pisces will guide them emotionally. 3. Gemini Twin Flame (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an air sign and is ruled by Mercury. People born under this sign are witty, strong, adaptable, and intellectual. Geminis need someone who can push them to be a better version of themselves and not judge them. Fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius are most likely to be their twin flames. 4. Cancer Twin Flame (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is a water sign and people born under this sign are known to be intelligent, sensitive, intuitive,lovable, temperamental, and insecure. Cancers love deeply and give their all to their relationships, often to an unhealthy degree. They need partners who can provide them stability and make them feel secure. Some of the signs that can be their twin flames are Taurus and Capricorn. Both of these signs can have a deep connection with Cancerians. 5. Leo Twin Flame (July 23 - August 22) Leo is a fire sign, and people born under this fixed sign are known to be confident, loyal, fierce, ambitious, and generous. They find joy in little things in life, and their enthusiasm is unmatchable. Their twin flame can be Cancer, Sagittarius, or Aries. Cancers can help them regain confidence, whereas Aries can ignite romance and passion in them. Sagittarius can also be Leo's twin flame as they complement each other well. 6. Virgo Twin Flame (August 23 - September 22) Virgo is an Earth sign and is ruled by Mercury. People born under this sign are known to be passionate, down-to-earth, reliable, warm, friendly, stubborn, and perfectionists. As per twin flame astrology, zodiac signs like Taurus and Capricorn can be an excellent match for a Virgo. Both these zodiac signs share similar values, characteristics, life goals, and ethics and can make a perfect twin flame for Virgo. 7. Libra Twin Flame (September 23 - October 22) Libra is an air sign and is ruled by Venus. The key character traits of Libras are strength, charm, bravery, compassion, and kindness. Libras want someone who can match their levels of excitement and create a strong bond with them. They are adventurous souls and look for the same in their partners. Gemini and Aquarius are awesome twin flame matches for Libra, as they will allow Libra to thrive. 8. Scorpio Twin Flame (October 23 - November 21) This is a water sign, and people born under this zodiac sign are known to be loyal, devoted, passionate, ambitious, determined, and brave. They look for a relationship that's steady and consistent. Their twin flames are most likely to be Capricorns and Taureans. They are both Earth signs and can help Scorpios to be grounded and move ahead in life with a clear head. 9. Sagittarius Twin Flame (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter. They are born leaders and are highly passionate, open-minded, optimistic, and honest. Their twin flames are considered to be Aries and Leo. These signs can uplift the mood of a Sagittariun and also keep up with their energy and vibrant mood.

10. Capricorn Twin Flame (December 22 - January 19)

This Earth sign is ruled by Saturn. Ambitious, kind, materialistic, vigorous, and loyal are some of the traits that best describe a Capricorn. As per twin flame astrology, the signs that are best matched with a Capricorn are Cancer, Taurus, and Virgo. All these three signs will help a Capricorn stay grounded and firm in its beliefs. 11. Aquarius Twin Flame (January 20 - February 18) At the first meeting, an Aquarius may come off as an aloof, detached person. But people born under this sign are super emotional and sensitive and like to keep their feelings to themselves. This air sign is most likely to find its twin flame in a Libra, Gemini, or Virgo. Most Aquarians are sapiosexuals and need a partner with whom they can have intellectual stimulation. Libras and Geminis can help them do that, whereas Virgos can help them stay grounded and ethical. 12. Pisces Twin Flame (February 19 - March 20) Pisces is the final sign in the zodiac wheel and has water as its astrological element. Pisceans are romantic, creative, passionate, empathetic, warm-hearted, and goal-oriented. In matters of the heart, they look for a kind and caring partner. Their twin flame probably is Cancer. Both are water signs and understand each other's nature well. Conclusion In twin flame astrology, many aspects define how much two people are compatible with each other. Usually, it is seen that twin flames have tight conjunctions between planets in their birth charts. The houses, planets, karmic tension etc. hold importance in defining twin flame relationships. Twin flame relationships are great to have as they are filled with energy and love. However, it is important to note that not all twin flame relationships are bound to last. You may meet your twin flame and connect with them for a only brief period, but the little time you spend with them will leave a long-lasting impression on you for sure.

