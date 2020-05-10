7 Reasons why women prefer older men for their life partner

We have seen many cases where younger women are dating or have married older guys. But why are they so attracted to older persons? Find out the reasons right below.

Love really doesn’t have any age. But often societal norms teach you how your ideal partner should be. And we also try to maintain those parameters as well. But some women like to opt for the odd one. They like to date an older man. They find something charismatic amongst older guys which makes them attracted towards that man.

We have several examples as well like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. So what psychology is there which makes women attracted to older men rather than to the guys of their age. Well, here we have focused on some reasons. Read on to know them below.

Why women like to date older men the most?

1- Girls generally tend to get mature earlier than boys. So, when men are struggling with their wild phase and confused about making serious decisions about life, women are about to get settled down in their life. So, maybe, that is the reason, why women tend to get attracted to an older guy. Because they have already passed through that confusing phase and now can give serious commitment.

2- Mature men know what they want from their life. So, they are not going to mess with their partner or their life. They know how to have stability in it.

3- They are also financially more stable and established than the younger ones. And this is one of the prime factors for settling life and committing in a relationship.

4- When there is maturity then love becomes the result of patience, care and trust. And youth is often associated with storms of different types of feelings. So, if one person has the ability to handle critical situations in the bonding, then the relationship will also be happier.

5- Since they are more caring, sincere and experienced as well, they know exactly the right way of making their women feel special and pampered.

6- They have a unique attractiveness which catches the attention of younger women. They like the older man’s way of presenting themselves which is not similar to that of a young man.

7- Older men can provide their partners with the sense of emotional and mental security which is one of the basic needs of any relationship.

