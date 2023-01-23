From Call Me by Your Name to Dune; Here are Timothée Chalamet's 7 BEST performances

Timothée Chalamet has been one of the most versatile and seasoned actors in Hollywood. His filmography ranges from the expansive space in Interstellar to the young king of England navigating the war in The King. This definitely showcases the transformational acting abilities of Chalamet. His selection of genre defying roles has already made him the ‘it boy’ of Hollywood along with earning him several accolades. With Dune: Part Two and Wonka on the horizon, let’s take a look at some of the best performances of Timothée Chalamet till date.

Timothée Chalamet's best performances 1. Call Me by Your Name Call Me by Your Name has been one of the best performances by Timothée Chalamet which even earned him Academy Award nominations in the category of Best Actor. His defining performance as 17 year old Elio was entirely impressive. Directed by Luca Guadagino, the movie follows the storyline of a young Elio who begins a relationship with Oliver over the course of summer. However, Oliver is older and only stays for a short amount of time. It beautifully captures how Elio explores his own sexuality with emotions of sorrow, desire, and heartbreak. 2. Dune Timothée Chalamet remarkably plays the role of Paul Atreides in Dune, who is the heir of the power house in space. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it is based on the Frank Herbert’s scientific fiction novel. Chalamet does a good job of portraying Paul well in the movie, who, becomes intertwined with political betrayals and challenges. Dune as a story focuses on the political aspects of the galaxy. Besides Timothée Chalamet, Dune has tremendous cast ensembles including Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Issac, and Dave Bautista. 3. Bones and All In the movie Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet portrays one of his most sensitive performances as he plays the role of young cannibal, Lee. After a traumatizing experience with his father, Lee is left to fend for himself in the cold world and cannot hold his inner nature back. Lee seems to be holding onto some morality as he finds himself all alone and fears that whatever happiness he has been granted will soon be taken away from him. Chalamet beautifully portrays Lee's role in all its brutality as well as casual kindness. In many ways, Bones and All is similar to Call Me By your Name.

4. Little Women Timothée Chalamet in the Little Women is charming as always as the doe-eyed boy next door named Laurie. Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, follows the story line of the four sisters in the period just after the Civil War. These sisters try to navigate their way into society and challenge traditional norms about the role of women being limited to housewives who depend on their husbands for everything. Laurie is close friends with these sisters and finds himself romantically involved in different relationships with two of these sisters. Chalamet showed tremendous chemistry with Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan 5. The King Timothée Chalamet plays the role of England's young King Henry, who finds himself swamped with massive responsibility after the death of his father. This rich prince who is seemingly immature steps up to his responsibilities once he inherits the throne after his father dies. Stepping up on his new responsibilities also meant leaving behind friendships with people like Falstaff. Chalamet beautifully matches the disturbingly realistic aspects of the movie in both emotional scenes as well as battle sequences. 6. Lady Bird Timothée Chalamet puts forward a phenomenal performance for Lady Bird, who in the beginning seemed like a cool hipster person but eventually turned out to be an untrustworthy and unlikable jerk. His acting of the shallow and smug teenager gets you to dislike him in the movie as he separates himself from the standard cool boy character. Chalamet's chemistry with Saoirse Ronan in the movie is also incredible, which is exceptionally well captured by Greta Gerwig as well.

7. Interstellar Interstellar could be considered as one of the great films that helped Timothée Chalamet to start off a sparkling career in acting. Even though his character was kind of pushed aside in the movie, there were some iconic moments in Interstellar where Chalamet left his mark. In this movie, Timothée Chalamet plays the role of a 15 year old version of Tom, who is the son of Joseph Cooper. The movie follows the plot of who goes into space to find a new home because Earth is dying.

