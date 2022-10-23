Little Women’s Kim Go Eun and Wi Ha Joon ALMOST had a romantic trope but didn’t; Writer explains why

Little Women was one of the most eye-catching and fabulous pieces of K-dramas released in 2022. Starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo and Wi Ha Joon in the lead roles, the 12 episodes were a rollercoaster full of shocking revelations, thrill and heartwarming moments. As it ended on a high note and even higher viewership ratings, the fans were left talking about the various closures to the many characters.

Kim Go Eun and Wi Ha Joon

Playing the role of Oh In Joo, Kim Go Eun led the story with her slightly naive but immensely ambitious character and Wi Ha Joon as Choi Do Il was the game changer on multiple occasions, not declaring his loyalty to one side, but often coming to the rescue of the Oh sisters. This added a rose tinted charm to the otherwise dark storyline as fans hoped that the two would grow closer with each scene and they did, however their end was not what they wished for. Choi Do Il left Oh In Joo in a dazed state, unaware of his next steps as he boarded a flight and she arrived to see him off. They parted ways with a promise to see each other someday as their eyes shone with unspoken emotions. This was the only sad ending for the viewers who wanted either of them to confess their feelings and give rise to a romantic relationship.