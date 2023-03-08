International Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari says, 'I always try to inspire women and encourage them'

"A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water." This quote by Eleanor Roosevelt best describes women and is my personal favourite too. Women are forces of steel and are found in every industry and every household, and one such force is actress Shweta Tiwari. She has gone through extreme turbulences in life, where she dealt with two marriages that did not work, fought for her children's custody, and successfully balanced her professional life.

On this auspicious occasion of International Women's Day, Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with Shweta Tiwari and asked her about the importance of this day. Explaining its significance, the 42-year-old said, "I appreciate that there is a Women’s Day and everyone acknowledges the value of women in their lives but, they should be cherished every day. When it comes to my characters on Television, I have always believed in essaying the role of a woman who has a strong mindset, and one who never fears to voice her opinion. Through my characters, I always try to inspire women and encourage them. On the occasion of Women’s Day, here's to all the women who have always been there for me. Cheers to all the lovely women, we are strong and can do wonders." The actress is currently seen in the daily soap, Main Hoon Aparajita.

Another actress, who is vocal about women's rights, is Aishwarya Khare from the television show, Bhagya Lakshmi. She exclusively shared with us about her annual ritual, and it's surely going to fill your hearts with joy. "Women’s Day really makes me happy because on this day we celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality. As we all know how women are treated differently by most people, and in some areas of the world women are still living their life according to others’ rules. Every Women’s Day I try to get a tiny little gift like a flower or some chocolates for every woman I love, and this year too, I am following the same tradition. I wish all the ladies a very happy women’s day, live your life on your terms and be happy."

Pinkvilla wishes each and every woman, a very happy International Women's Day.

