Amazon Deal of the Day: Up to 66 percent off on bathroom accessories

The bathroom is one of the most important spaces in every home. Apart from getting our personal things done. It's also the space where we can sit alone, think and reflect on ourselves. In today’s Amazon deal of the day, we bring to you 7 bathroom accessories that’ll help organise and uplift the decor of your bathroom. From shelves to holders to mats, grab them all here!

Here are 7 bathroom accessories from the Amazon deal of the day:

Give your bathroom a new look with these below-listed products from Amazon daily deals.

1. Toilet Paper Holder

This toilet paper holder comes with a phone stand and also features an anti-slip design. It is built to resist scratches, corrosion and tarnishing, ensuring quality and longevity. You can now buy this product with 58 percent off.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 759

Buy Now

2. Bathroom Basin Soap Dispenser

This manual soap dispenser is a push-type operation. This dispenser operates manually which helps you save electricity and easily operate when power is cut. This soap dispenser's liquid pump is made of high-quality material and advanced technology which ensures smooth operation.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 348

Buy Now

3. Bathroom Wall Holder Storage Rack

To save space and make your bathroom look more organised, this is what you need! This well-designed rectangular shape multipurpose bathroom wall shelf keeps your things clean and dry not allowing bacteria to breed. It can also help keep your bathroom clean and tidy to easily find out things.

Price: Rs 2000

Deal: Rs 524

Buy Now

4. Toothbrush Holder

This charming toothbrush holder has an elegant design that will add to the aesthetic decor of your washroom. It has a natural full mirror steel chrome finish. It is a wall-mounted toothbrush holder. That comes with screws and grips which are provided along with products.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

5. Bathroom Cabinet Mirror

This daily-use mirror has five compartments and a brush holder in the door which allows you to store all your bathroom essentials in one place. Manufactured with high-quality plastic material, the bathroom cabinet is durable and serves you for a longer duration of time.

Price: Rs 5000

Deal: Rs 1612

Buy Now

6. Bathroom Mat

Add to the beauty of the interior decor of your bathroom with these cool and vibrant microfibril mats. They absorb water easily and are slip-resistant. The mat protects your feet from the cold floor after a shower, be it in the bathroom or inside the living room.

Price: Rs 749

Deal: Rs 284

Buy Now

7. Multipurpose Bathroom Shelf

This multipurpose steel rack can serve all your needs for storage solutions efficiently. A thick railing on the shelf ensures that all your items stay in place and won’t fall off. This will enhance your bathroom walls and will also work as a décor for your bathroom.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1044

Buy Now

Amazon deal of the day is a limited time online sale that offers exciting deals on certain products. We have curated here the best deals that you must bookmark and add to your cart right away! These bathroom accessories are all things useful and thoughtful for daily use.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away