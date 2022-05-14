Amazon Deal of the Day: Up to 53% off on kitchen appliances & utensils that you shouldn't miss out on

Amazon deal of the day is an everyday fun sale event where chosen products on Amazon are sold at discounted prices. One must always be aware of the cool products on the deal of the day list so as to make the most out of this daily sale event and to grab all things you want at almost half the price! Here we bring to you 7 kitchen appliances and utensils from the Amazon deal of the day list that will be of great use in your kitchen. So scroll on and start shopping!

7 kitchen appliances & utensils from Amazon Deal of the Day

These products are chosen from the deal list on the basis of its quality, rating and discount offered.

1. Solimo Stainless Steel Flask

A flask can help you make your life easier. This sleek design stylish flask keeps water or beverages hot for up to 24 hours or cold for up to 24 hours as per the requirement. It features a flip lid with a leak-proof cap which doubles up as a cup and also has double-walled insulation. It is rust-free and condensation resistant.

Price: Rs 1350

Deal: Rs 729

Buy Now

2. Knife Set with High-carbon Blades

The right knife set can only make your kitchen work faster and fuss-free. This set features high-quality knives that come with superior high-carbon stainless-steel blades with razor-sharp edges which help promote reliable cutting accuracy and precision results. Each knife in the set is equipped with an ergonomically designed, triple-riveted plastic over-moulded handle for a secure, comfortable grip and enhanced control.

Price: Rs 3245

Deal: Rs 1899

Buy Now

3. Containers with Sliding Mouth

To make your kitchen space look more organised and assorted, grab these transparent containers in which you can store all your kitchen essentials. It is designed with a sliding mechanism which helps in smooth movement of the lid, where you can open and close the lid quickly, even with one hand. These boxes are durable and safe for daily use to store a wide variety of food items in the kitchen.

Price: Rs 850

Deal: Rs 649

Buy Now

4. Non-Stick Tawa

No Indian home is complete without a non-stick Tawa in their kitchen! We are sure you already have one, but don’t you think it's time to upgrade? Especially when you can get the product at a slashed price from the Amazon deal of the day? It comes in a sleek design and the cool touch bakelite handle offers a comfortable and firm grip.

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 529

Buy Now

5. 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Here’s a durable mixer grinder with three sturdy jars for dry and wet grinding and an additional juicer jar. This summer, keep yourself hydrated and healthy by drinking lots of homemade juices and smoothies every day. It's the best way to beat the heatwave! This mixer grinder set is perfect for leakproof grinding and mixing experience for years of usage.

Price: Rs 6000

Deal: Rs 2799

Buy Now

6. Induction Cooktop

This induction cooktop meets international quality standards for safety and performance. It comes with a 1.35-meter long cable for added convenience to use and clean and has a low sound output of 65 decibels. It features eight preset options to handle the versatile Indian cooking styles to heat milk, make curries, Idlis, chapatis, and dosas along with options to saute, deep fry and pressure cook.

Price: Rs 3000

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

7. Air Fryer

Modern life issues need modern solutions and an air fryer is one such smart solution you need in your kitchen and in life! Coated with aluminium for effective heating, it also comes with a thermostat to shut the fryer off automatically in an hour to prevent overheating. It is equipped with indicators to signal that cooking has started and the target temperatures have reached. It is indeed a must-have kitchen appliance in your home!

Price: Rs 7500

Deal: Rs 3799

Buy Now

Don’t you think your kitchen too needs an upgrade? So why wait? Grab all these kitchen appliances and utensils before the Amazon deal of the day ends. You can make this yours at the mentioned rates only for today! So, don't waste time thinking. These useful products will surely make your kitchen smarter and life easier!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away