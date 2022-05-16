Amazon Deal of the Day: Up to 76 % off on wireless earphones that are totally steal-worthy

Amazon deal of the day is the daily sale event that features exciting offers on limited products. On today’s deal list we found irresistible deals on wireless earphones and here we have curated the 5 best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on! Earphones have become a part of our daily lives that whether you forget to take your lunch or not, forgetting your earphones can be the most depressing thing! Music, phone calls, watching videos, we need a good pair of earbuds with a longer charge-life for a smarter life. So scroll on to find the 5 best earbuds with up to 76% off!

Earbuds from Amazon deal of the day

This list consists of the best wireless earphones that are on the best deals from Amazon deal of the day. The deal ends tonight, so shop before you are too late!

1. pTron Gaming Earbuds

This sleek design earbuds are something that you must grab right away because it's now available at 59 percent off! It's easy to pair and has a wide range of compatibility. It also features hi-fidelity stereo sound quality with punchy bass and is super lightweight that you won't feel it's on your ears.

Price: Rs 3600

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

2. OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord Buds will be music to your ears with big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and crisp clear sound. It features an AI noise cancellation audio algorithm that delivers precisely calibrated voice isolation during calls in the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds. You can also enjoy the ultra-fast charging in the latest OnePlus Nord Buds.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 2799

Buy Now

3. Wecool M4 Bluetooth Earbuds

Upgrade your style and experience with these cool innovative earbuds that got the style and sass you desired! The bright yellow earbuds are immersive, intimate, and fine-tuned just for you. The touch control buds come with a dual mode that can automatically switch between music Mode and gaming mode.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 1299

Buy Now

4. Truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds

These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth that supports low power consumption, and superior connectivity and is compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices. It has an ergonomic in-ear design that won't fall off your ears and your best buddies to carry to your daily gym sessions or while driving.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 1299

Buy Now

5. boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds

Here’s exactly what you are looking for! The perfect pick from Amazon deal of the day that offers everything you want in wireless earphones. It dons a built-in mic on each earbud along with an environmental noise cancellation feature that ensures smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls. The earbuds' body comes protected with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

These best deals from the Amazon daily deals are branded quality products that you can buy without a second thought. And let us remind you, these wireless earphones are available at the prices mentioned only today as Amazon Deal of the Day ends tonight. So without wasting your time, shop from these cool earbuds and make life musical!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

