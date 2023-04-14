30 Profound Female Friendship Quotes to Share with Your Squad!

INTRODUCTION

Female friendships are the strongest and the most enduring bonds that exist and the best way to celebrate it is with girlfriend quotes. From childhood companions to adult confidantes, the bond between women is both complex and profound. Countless examples of female friendships have withstood the test of time, throughout history. These relationships continue to be celebrated even today.

A female friend is a constant source of inspiration and strength for many — from sharing secrets, supporting each other through difficult times, or just enjoying each other's company.

In this article, we have compiled 30 female friendship quotes that capture the essence of this special bond. From witty to heartfelt sentiments, these quotes will resonate with anyone who has ever cherished a close friendship with another woman.

30 Female Friendship Quotes

Use these 30 female friendship quotes to show your love and appreciation. Text, DM, comment, or use audio reminders to tell your friends how much you cherish them. A few words can brighten their day.

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” - C.S. Lewis "A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same." - Elbert Hubbard "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell "True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." - David Tyson Gentry "That's when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you—the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you—because that is what people are supposed to do." —RJL. "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." - Thomas Aquinas "A friend who understands your tears is much more valuable than a lot of friends who only know your smile." —Sushan R. Sharma. "A true friend is someone who is there for you when they'd rather be anywhere else." - Len Wein "In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed." - Khalil Gibran "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." —Linda Grayson

Best Female Friendship Quotes

11. "A best friend understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are." - Unknown.

12. "A true friend is someone who thinks you're a good egg, even if you're cracked." - Unknown.

13. "A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad." - Arnold H. Glasgow

14. “True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side." - Unknown.

15. "Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who walked into your life and said, 'I'm here for you,' and proved it." - Unknown.

16. "A friend is one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the best things you can be." - Douglas Pagels

17. "The most beautiful discovery true friends can make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." - Elisabeth Foley.

18. "Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest, it is about who came and never left your side." - Unknown.

19. "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself - and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them." - Jim Morrison.

20. "Female best friends are not just a source of support and strength, but also the keepers of our deepest secrets, the guardians of our most precious memories, and the mirrors that reflect the very best of who we are." - Unknown.

Unique True Female Friendship Quotes

21. "A true friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." - Donna Roberts.

22. "A best friend is like a four leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." - Unknown.

23. "In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic. And having you as my best friend is as classic as it gets." - Unknown.

24. "Best friends are the people in life who make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter, and live a little better." - Unknown.

25. "Best friends are the people who make you feel like you can conquer the world, even on your worst days." - Unknown.

26. "A best friend is someone who knows all your flaws but still loves you unconditionally." - Unknown.

27. "A true best friend is someone who listens, laughs, and never judges." - Unknown.

28. "A best friend is someone who makes you feel like you've been together for your whole life, even if you've only known each other for a short time." - Unknown.

29. "Best friends are like stars, you can't always see them, but you know they're always there." - Unknown.

30. "A best friend is the one person who knows all of your secrets, the one who will never judge you, and the one who will always be there for you, no matter what." - Unknown.

Conclusion

Female friendships bring joy, support, and comfort to our lives. These 30 female friendship quotes exemplify the beauty and strength of this unique bond and remind us of the significance of cultivating and valuing our relationships with women. Whether sharing laughter and good times, offering a listening ear during tough times, or simply being a constant source of love and support, female friendships are priceless.

