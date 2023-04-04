101 Most Eloquent Friends Forever Quotes to Express Your Adoration for Your BFFs

Friendship is a powerful and enduring bond that can bring joy and support throughout the many stages of our lives. Friends forever quotes serve to remind us of the importance and value that true friendships hold. As we navigate through various challenges and celebrate our successes, these quotes encourage us to cherish the connections we have built with those around us. Ultimately, they inspire us to appreciate the special moments that define our relationships and nurture the unbreakable bonds with the people we choose to call our friends.

This collection will explore some of the most memorable and inspiring quotes about friendship that celebrate its true beauty. These quotes capture the essence of the many aspects of friendship – from loyalty and support to laughter and memories shared. Whether you are looking for a quote to share with a close friend, or a statement to remind you of the value of friendship, scroll on and pick your favorite!

101 Top Friends Forever Quotes to Tell Your BFFs How Much They Mean To You

Short Friends Forever Quotes

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light.” — Helen Keller “A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts “What draws people to be friends is that they see the same truth. They share it.” — C.S. Lewis “True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” — Nicole Richie “A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself.” — Heidi Wills “Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” — Jean de La Fontaine “Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life you can barely remember what life was like without them.” — Anna Taylor “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich “A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” — Henry van Dyke “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” — Hubert H. Humphrey “A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” —Jim Morrison “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard “Friends are medicine for a wounded heart and vitamins for a hopeful soul.” — Steve Maraboli “Life is nothing without friendship.” — Cicero “A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” — Arnold H. Glasgow “We were together. I forget the rest.” — Walt Whitman “I will not let you go into the unknown alone.” — Bram Stoker "One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives." — Euripides

Advertisement

Deep Friends Forever Quotes

20. “The essence of true friendship is to make allowance for another’s little lapses.” — David Storey

21. “The friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing…not healing, not curing…that is a friend who cares.” — Henri Nouwen

22. “A friend can tell you things you don’t want to tell yourself.” — Frances Ward Weller

23. “Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.” — Albert Camus

24. “Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.” — Khalil Gibran

25. “Friends…they cherish one another’s hopes. They are kind to one another’s dreams.” — Henry David Thoreau

26. “False friendship, like the ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports.” — Richard Burton

27. “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

28. “My best friend is the man who in wishing me well wishes it for my sake.” — Aristotle

29. “My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” — Henry Ford

30. “A friend is a person with whom I may be sincere. Before him, I may think aloud. I am arrived at last in the presence of a man so real and equal, that I may drop even those undermost garments of dissimulation, courtesy, and second thought, which men never put off, and may deal with him with the simplicity and wholeness with which one chemical atom meets another.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

31. “In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” — Albert Schweitzer

32. “Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare — and precious as a pearl.” — Tahar Ben Jelloun

33. “But friendship is precious, not only in the shade, but in the sunshine of life, and thanks to a benevolent arrangement the greater part of life is sunshine.” — Thomas Jefferson

Advertisement

34. “When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives means the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand.” — Henri Nouwen

Funny Friends Forever Quotes

35. “There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” — Linda Grayson

36. “‘Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” — Charles Lamb

37. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer

38. “If you are ever lucky enough to find a weirdo, never let them go.” — Matthew Gray Gubler

39. “Never let your best friends get lonely…keep disturbing them.” — Candlelight Publications

40. "Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." — Greg Tamblyn

41. "A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body." — Jim Hayes

42. "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

43. "You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job." — Laurence J. Peter

44. "You find out who your real friends are when you’re involved in a scandal." — Elizabeth Taylor

45. "When you are in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, ‘Damn, that was fun.'" —Groucho Marx

Inspirational Friends Forever Quotes

46. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

47. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It is not something you learn in school. But if you have not learned the meaning of friendship, you really have not learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

Advertisement

48. “Do not make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson

49. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

50. “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin

51. “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

52. “They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” — Carl W. Buechner

53. “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler

54. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn

55. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

Cute Friends Forever Quotes

56. “One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

57. “How beautiful it is to find someone who asks for nothing but your company.” — Brigitte Nicole

58. “I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen” — Winnie The Pooh

59. “I get by with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles

60. “Friendship is the wine of life.” — Edward Young

61. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'” — C.S. Lewis

62. “If ever there is a tomorrow when we are not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we are apart, I will always be with you.” — A.A. Milne

Advertisement

63. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

64. “To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr. Seuss

65. “A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have.” — Sarah Valdez

66. “Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” — Mencius

67. “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” — Thomas Aquinas

68. “Friends are the family you choose.“ — Jess C. Scott

69. “Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland

Sweet Friends Forever Quotes

70. “Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses…swapped back and forth and over again.” — Michelle Obama

71. “That was the thing about best friends. Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off and make you cry and break your heart, but in the end, when the chips were down, they were there, making you laugh even in the darkest hours.” — Kristen Hannah

72. “That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart.” — Kristin Hannah

73. “A true friend is one you can go extended periods without seeing or talking to, yet the moment that you’re back in touch, it’s like no time has passed at all.” — Ellie Wade

74. “There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature. My attachments are always excessively strong.” — Jane Austen

75. “That’s the problem with best friends. Sometimes they know you better than you know yourself.” — Cecily von Ziegesar

76. “A true best friend loves you even when it seems like you’ve gone off the deep end.” — Liz Fenton

77. “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time, we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

Advertisement

78. “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

79. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

80. “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran

81. “Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation.” — Tennessee Williams

82. “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver

83. “True friends are always together in spirit.” — L.M. Montgomery

Beautiful Friends Forever Quotes

84. “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” — Shanna Rodriguez

85. “Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destinies. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over.” — Octavia Butler

86. “True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.” — Josh Grayson

87. “Close friends are truly life’s treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone.” — Vincent Van Gogh

88. “Nobody can avoid falling in love. They might want to deny it, but friendship is probably the most common form of love.” — Stieg Larsson

89. “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler

90. “Friendship isn’t a big thing—it’s a million little things.” — Paulo Coelho

Advertisement

91. “Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” — Henry David Thoreau

92. “A real friendship is like fluorescence, it shines better when everything has darkened.” — Rabindranath Tagore

93. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson

94. “A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia

95. “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” — Woodrow T. Wilson

96. “Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham

97. “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich

98. “Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.” — G. Randolf

99. “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish Proverb

100. “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” — Helen Keller

101. “No friendship is an accident.” — O. Henry

Conclusion

Friendship is a bond that transcends time, distance, and circumstances. It is a connection that is deeply rooted in trust, loyalty, and shared experiences. So, it is only fair that you express the depth of your emotions and insights to those special friends. Often people are at a loss for words when voicing their raw emotions. Here, these Friends Forever quotes help you capture the essence of this special relationship, marking the beauty of connections that endure through thick and thin. So, pick a card or copy-paste the quote and send it as a text message to your besties, and see how teary-eyed they get!

ALSO READ: 14 Important Rules of Platonic Friendship to Keep It Smooth