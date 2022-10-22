How often have we fumbled in expressing our love to our significant others or crushes? Or how frequently have we settled with a simple I love you? And how many times have we desired that our partners express themselves a tab bit more openly?

Well, there is hope where there is love. While a simple yet traditional I love you also means a lot (something is better than nothing, right?), it does not always feel enough. A lot of us, at times, want a Shakespearan-styled love expression, romanticize a rom-com movie-styled affection, or wish for even a minutely grand romantic love quote to express how much head over heels they are in love with you. Don't you?

In lieu of your pretty basic I love you text, why not consider sending your person one of the best romantic quotes from our list below? Or slide into your crush's DM (not in a creepy way though) using one of these famous romantic love quotes? Read on and save it! 251 Best romantic love quotes to make your soulmate feel special Popular romantic love quotes for your partner

I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day - The Notebook

You make me want to be a better man - Melvin Udall

The love we give away is the only love we keep - Elbert Hubbard

You are so beautiful it hurts - Pearl Harbor

We are shaped and fashioned by what we love - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Mature love has a bliss not even imagined by newlyweds - Boyd K. Packer

Two are better than one - Ecclesiastes 4:9

Love is not love, until love is vulnerable – Theodore Roethke

Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own - Robert A. Heinlein

You are the best thing that’s ever been mine - Taylor Swift

You know you’re in love when you can not fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams - Dr. Seuss

I have not slept for fear I would wake to find all this a dream - Ever After

Love understands love; it needs no talk - Frances Havergal

Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while - The Princess Bride

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to make you feel my love - Adele

Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself - Andre Breton

Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity - Truth Devour

You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die - Shakespeare

If the path be beautiful, let us not question where it leads - Anatole France

True love is putting someone else before yourself - Frozen

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more - Angelita Lim

The art of love is largely the art of persistence - Albert Ellis

A true love story never ends - Unknown

I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes - Unknown Romantic love quotes for Her

So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you - Paulo Coelho

I do know some things. I know I love you. I know you love me - Game of Thrones

Come live in my heart, and pay no rent - Samuel Lover

A woman thinks as she loves, man loves as she thinks - Paolo Mantegazza

You are one of those people who meet when life decides to give you a gift - Charles Dickens

Love is something eternal, the aspect may change, but not the essence - Vincent Van Gogh

I will love you truly forever and a day! - William Rose Benét

Your eyes are cisterns that quench my torments - Charles Baudelaire

Your eyes make me shy - Anaïs Nin

Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered - Ken Poirot

I love you right up to the moon—and back - Sam McBratney

A woman knows the face of the man she loves as a sailor knows the open sea - Honore de Balzac

I know no other reason to love you than to love you - Fernando Pessoa

Forever is never long enough when it is spent with you - Ralph

The sweetest of all sounds is that of the voice of the woman we love - Jean de La Bruyère

I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little - Rae Carson

I will love you all my life, and when I die, I will still love you through eternity and beyond - Leann

I will be a poet, and you will be poetry - François Coppée

You think you are one of the millions, but you are one in a million to me - Brad Paisley

I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you - John Legend

I am catastrophically in love with you - Cassandra Clare

No matter what has happened. No matter what you’ve done. No matter what you will do. I will always love you. I swear it - C.J. Redwine

I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow - Leo Christopher

You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on - Pride and Prejudice

And I’ve realized that the Beatles got it wrong. Love isn’t all we need—love is all there is - Morgan Matson

We are made of particles that existed since the moment the universe began. I like to think those atoms traveled 14 billion years through time and space to create us so that we could be together and make each other whole - The Big Bang Theory

As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once - John Green

But you have slipped under my skin, invaded my blood, and seized my heart - Maria V. Snyder

I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life - Ian McEwan

If my love were an ocean, there would be no more land. If my love were a desert, you would see only sand. If my love were a star–late at night, only light. And if my love could grow wings, I’d be soaring in flight - Jay Asher

I don’t care how hard being together is, nothing is worse than being apart - Josephine Angelini

And in her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars - Across the Universe

I never loved you any more than I do right this second. And I will never love you any less than I do, right this second - Kami Garcia, Margaret Stohl

Sometimes, I knock on the doors of your heart, just to make sure I still live there - Unknown

I would rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime knowing I never could - Unknown

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever - Unknown

I love you, and I don’t want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out - Unknown

In a sea of people, my eyes will always be searching for you - Unknown

I could start a fire with what I feel for you - Unknown

You give me the kind of feelings people write novels about - Unknown

Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive - Unknown

I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes - Unknown

I look at the sky and stare at a star, but as beautiful as it is, it will never be like mine. You are mine, and I will never leave you again. I love you! - Unknown Romantic love quotes for Him

There is no limit to the power of loving - John Morton

To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with - Mark Twain

I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love - Mother Teresa

At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet - Plato

Stolen kisses are always sweetest - Leigh Hunt

One word frees us of all the weight and pain in life. That word is love! - Sophocles

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine - Maya Angelou

Love is a game that two can play and both win - Eva Gabor

They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything - Bil Keane

Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul, that you never knew was missing - Torquato Tasso

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other - Audrey Hepburn

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage - Lao Tzu

She knew she loved him when home went from being a place to being a person - E. Leventhal

Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow - Rosemonde Gerard

If I tell you I love you, can I keep you forever? - Casper

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they are right if you love to be with them all the time - Julia Child

The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind I was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along - Rumi

Love cures people – both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it - Karl A. Menninger

Sometimes I can't see myself when I'm with you. I can only just see you - Jodi Lynn Anderson

True love stories never have endings - Richard Bach

Love never claims, it ever gives. Love never suffers, never resents, never revenges itself - Mahatama Gandhi

Love does not make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile - Franklin P. Jones

When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I am home - Finding Nemo

For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul - Judy Garland

I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love - William Blake

If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you - DeAnna Anderson

The scariest thing about distance is you don’t know if they’ll miss you or forget about you - Nicholas Sparks

I love you, and I like you - Parks & Recreation

No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star - Diana Peterfreund

Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together, we cast a single shadow on the wall - Doug Fetherling

Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth - Eleanor Di Guillo

It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight - Vladimir Nabokov

Absence is to love as wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small and kindles the great - Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

I wish I knew how to quit you - Brokeback Mountain

Love is being stupid together - Paul Valéry

A morning without you is a dwindled dawn - Emily Dickinson

You had me at hello - Jerry Maguire

Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will - Elaine Davis

My heart is and always will be yours - Jane Austen

I need you like a heart needs a beat - One Republic

And I don’t mind if we take our time ‘cause I’m all yours if you’re all mine - Defeater

When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul - Joey W. Hill

I don’t want to close my eyes, I don’t want to fall asleep, cuz I’d miss you babe, and I don’t want to miss a thing - Aerosmith Romantic love quotes, phrases, and lyrics for your special someone

To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides - David Viscott

The day my life changed forever, the day I first saw you - The Longest Ride

I love you - I am at rest with you - I have come home - Dorothy L. Sayers

Romance is the glamour that turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze - Elinor Glyn

To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed - Valerie Lombardo

It’s easy to fall in love. The hard part is finding someone to catch you - Bertrand Russell

All that you are is all that I will ever need - Ed Sheeran

I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love - William Blake

You know it’s true. Everything I do, I do it for you - Bryan Adams

You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how - Gone with the Wind

Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being - Tyler Knott Gregson

I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you - Ben Folds

I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night - When Harry Met Sally

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies - Aristotle

I think I'd miss you even if we never met - The Wedding Date

I love being one half of a romantic couple - Julianna Margulies

For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do - Again the Magic

I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you - The Alchemist

My love for you has no depth. Its boundaries are ever-expanding - Christina White

Love is being stupid together - Paul Valery

I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine - Song of Solomon 6:3

Love is a force more formidable than any other - Barbara de Angelis

Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around - Bob Marley

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever - Alfred Tennyson

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day. So, I never have to live without you - A. A. Milne

The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space - Marilyn Monroe

You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement - F. Scott Fitzgerald

When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise - William Makepeace Thackeray

He is more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same - Emily Bronte

True love stories never have endings - Richard Bach

Our love is like the wind. I can not see it, but I can feel it - A Walk to Remember

If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you - DeAnna Anderson

You make me want to be a better man - As Good As It Gets

Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction - Antoine de Saint-Exupery

You do not love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear - Oscar Wilde

Your words are my food, your breath my wine. You are everything to me - Sarah Bernhardt

Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to be thinking about something else - Nicholas Sparks

I promise to love you forever, every single day of forever - Twilight

I love you. You complete me - Jerry Maguire

If you remember me, then I do not care if everyone else forgets - Haruki Murakami

Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you - Meet Joe Black

Life is not the amount of breaths you take, it’s the moments that take your breath away - Hitch

Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering - The History Of Love

A soul mate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, and will be there for you forever, no matter what - P.S. I Love You

Cause all of me loves all of you. Love your curves and all your edges. All your perfect imperfections. Give your all to me. I will give my all to you. You are my end and my beginning - John Legend

What is love? It is the morning and the evening star - Sinclair Lewis

There is no remedy for love but to love more - Henry David Thoreau

Love is a friendship set to music - Joseph Campbell

There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless - Leo Christopher

True love is rare, and it's the only thing that gives life real meaning - Nicholas Sparks

In real love, you want the other person's good. In romantic love, you want the other person - Margaret Anderson

You are always the first and the last thing in this heart of mine. No matter where I go, or what I do, I am thinking of you - Dierks Bentley

And in her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars - Across the Universe

I fell in love with the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once - The Fault in Our Stars

It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight - Vladimir Nabokov

When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible - When Harry Met Sally

I have tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it is still I love you - Zelda Fitzgerald

True love is putting someone else before yourself - Frozen

There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart - Jane Austen

Love does not make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile - Franklin P. Jones

You’re nothing short of my everything - Ralph Block

Do I love you? My god, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches - The Princess Bride

I swear I could not love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow - Leo Christopher

The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone - Jane Austen

I never want to stop making memories with you - Pierre Jeanty

I was not expecting you. I did not think that we would end up together. The single most extraordinary thing I have ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I have never been seen so completely, loved so passionately, and protected so fiercely - This Is Us

Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide - Sanober Khan

I love you, and that is the beginning and end of everything - F. Scott Fitzgerald

You are, and always have been, my dream - Nicholas Sparks

A boy is holding a girl so very tight in his arms tonight - Edward VIII

The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun - Charles de Leusse

I have found the one whom my soul loves - Song of Solomon 3:4

It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it - Sleepless In Seattle

Come near now, and kiss me - Genesis 27:26

I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one. You never give up - Crazy, Stupid, Love

It is always better when we are together - Jack Johnson

I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I have ever had - The Notebook

Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries - Truman Capote

Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you - Elvis Presley

To me, you are perfect - Love Actually

I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone - J.K.K. Tolkien

You are the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be - Goo Goo Dolls

If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love - Princess Diana

Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own - Robert A. Heinlein

Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity - Truth Devour

My soul and your soul are forever tangled - N.R. Hart

I have been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there is not anyone else in my life, and the reason is you - Julie James

I love you begins with I, but it ends up with you - Charles de Leusse

If I know what love is, it is because of you - Hermann Hesse

We loved with a love that was more than love - Edgar Allen Poe

When I see your face, there is not a thing that I would change, ’cause you are amazing, just the way you are - Bruno Mars

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew - Arrigo Boito

I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all that you will be - Unknown

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you are the world - Unknown

Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person, and all your stress will melt away - Unknown

Love is when you sit beside someone doing nothing, yet you feel perfectly happy - Unknown

You are the last thought in my mind before I drift off to sleep and the first thought when I wake up each morning - Unknown

You do not marry someone you can live with. You marry someone you cannot live without - Unknown

Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again - Unknown Short romantic love quotes for your better-half

Love's greatest gift is its ability to make everything it touches sacred - Barbara de Angelis

To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides - David Viscott

The best proof of love is trust - Joyce Brothers

Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality - Emily Dickinson

From the moment I saw her, I knew this one was worth the broken heart - Atticus

Love is a friendship set to music - Joseph Campbell

Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you - Loretta Young

Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

I love you more than my own skin - Frida Kahlo

Life is the flower for which love is the honey - Victor Hugo

A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love - Max Muller

Love is a gift that cannot be given, it waits to be accepted - Rabindranath Tagore

Tell me who you love, and I’ll tell you who you are - Creole Proverb

I like you very much. Just as you are - Bridget Jones’ Diary

We are shaped and fashioned by those we love - Goethe

We are born of love; Love is our mother - Rumi

Love is life. And if you miss love, you miss life - Leo Buscaglia

Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop - H. L. Mencken

