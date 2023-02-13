101+ Super Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Make Him Grin

Nicknames are a great way to show your boyfriend how much you care about him. However, finding the perfect nickname to call your boyfriend on an everyday basis can be slightly challenging. But, with moderate creativity and imagination, you can come up with really unique and cute names to call your boyfriend that will make him feel special. From terms of endearment like “honey” and “sugar” to silly nicknames like “bunny” and “monkey,” there are plenty of pet names for you to pick from till you find something that fits your special person perfectly. Whether you want to call him something funny, romantic, or just plain cute, there is a term of endearment for every type of boyfriend personality. This assorted list of popular nicknames to call your favorite person will certainly help you find the perfect nickname that will make him go bananas. Scroll on!

Top 101+ Utterly Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Get Him Smiling Cute Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

Honey Bunny Snuggle Bug (if your boyfriend likes snuggling) Cutie Pie Cutie Patootie Peanut (if your boyfriend loves peanut butter) Honey Pie Honey Bun Sunshine (if your boyfriend is highly optimistic) Pumpkin Champ (if your boyfriend is an achiever) Pooh Bear Romantic Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend 12. Mine 13. Light of My Life 14. Mr. Right 15. My Other Half 16. Angel 17. Prince 18. My Favorite Man 19. Beau 20. Maverick 21. Mr. Amazing Goofy and Funny Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend 22. Mister Bossy Pants (if your boyfriend is the dominant one in the relationship) 23. Iron Man (if your boyfriend is muscular) 24. Chipmunk 25. Dumpling 26. Gizmo (if your boyfriend is a gadget fanatic) 27. Chief or Captain 28. Goober 29. Big Funny Guy 30. Eye Candy (if your boyfriend is excessively handsome) 31. Kiddo (if your boyfriend is playful at heart) Unique Names to Call Your Boyfriend 32. Sugar Lips (if your boyfriend is a good kisser) 33. Wonderboy (if your boyfriend is often lost in wonderland) 34. Snookums 35. My Nugget 36. Binky 37. Handsome Devil 38. Jaguar 39. Old Thing (if your boyfriend is older than you) 40. Mc Dreamy (if your boyfriend has big dreams) 41. Candy Dandy Sweet Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

42. Panda (if your boyfriend is super lazy but cute) 43. Pickle Pie 44. Romeo (if your boyfriend is a hopeless romantic) 45. My Penguin (signifies a forever bond) 46. Señor 47. Snuggly Bear 48. Schmoopy 49. Sweet-Thang 50. Partner in crime (if your partner is as crazy as you and loves making memories) 51. Cosmo (if your partner loves astrophysics, the universe, comets, etc.) Sensual or Flirty Names to Call Your Boyfriend 52. God of Hotness 53. Mr. Spicy 54. Naughty Cowboy 55. Sugar Daddy 56. Macho Man 57. Wild Bear 58. Rocketman 59. Night Rider 60. Mr. Untamed 61. Prof. Sexy Classic Yet Common Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend 62. Baby 63. Bub 64. Honey 65. Sweetheart 66. Darling 67. Love 68. Baba 69. Hon Hon 70. Dear 71. Peach 72. Bae 73. Babe Adorable Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend 74. Koala Bear 75. Munchkins 76. My Handsome Nerd 77. My Knight 78. My Smilemaker (if your boyfriend never fails to cheer you up regardless of the situation) 79. Stud Muffin 80. Yang (you can be his Yin) 81. Puffer 82. CharChap (if your boyfriend has impeccable comic timing like the legendary Charlie Chaplin) 83. Muggle (if your boyfriend loves Harry Potter) Spanish Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend 84. Cariño (means darling) 85. Dulce de Leche (means milk candy) 86. Mi Rey (means my king) 87. Mi Vida (means my life) 88. Media Naranja (means half an orange) 89. Mi Amor (means my love) 90. Nene or Bebé (means baby or babe) 91. Papi 92. Mi Cielo (means you are my heaven) 93. Hermoso (means beautiful) Other Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend 94. Habibi (means my lover in Arabic) 95. Jaan (means my life in Hindi) 96. Ma Cherie (means my sweetheart in French) 97. Vita Mia (means my life in Italian) 98. Mon Amour (means my love in French) 99. Mon Beau (means my beautiful one in French) 100. Mooi (means handsome in African) 101. Ouji (means prince in Japanese) 102. Baabu Sona (means precious in Bengali) 103. Oppa (means romantic interest in Korean) 104. Tesoro (means darling in Italian) Conclusion Having an affectionate nickname for your boyfriend is a great way to show him how much you care. It is a fun way to express your love and affection uniquely and creatively. Whether you are looking for something sweet and romantic, funny or quirky, there are plenty of cute names to call your boyfriend that will have him beaming ear to ear. From classic pet names like "bub" to charming nicknames like "Habibi", you can take your pick from the afore listed 101 perfectly awesome pet names for your special someone!

ALSO READ: 25 Cute and Romantic Surprise Ideas for Boyfriend to Make Him Love You Even More