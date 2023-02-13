101+ Super Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Make Him Grin
Whether you want something sweet and romantic or funny and playful, take ideas from these cute names to call your boyfriend and give him a nickname that he will secretly adore!
Nicknames are a great way to show your boyfriend how much you care about him. However, finding the perfect nickname to call your boyfriend on an everyday basis can be slightly challenging. But, with moderate creativity and imagination, you can come up with really unique and cute names to call your boyfriend that will make him feel special. From terms of endearment like “honey” and “sugar” to silly nicknames like “bunny” and “monkey,” there are plenty of pet names for you to pick from till you find something that fits your special person perfectly.
Whether you want to call him something funny, romantic, or just plain cute, there is a term of endearment for every type of boyfriend personality. This assorted list of popular nicknames to call your favorite person will certainly help you find the perfect nickname that will make him go bananas. Scroll on!
Top 101+ Utterly Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Get Him Smiling
Cute Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
- Honey Bunny
- Snuggle Bug (if your boyfriend likes snuggling)
- Cutie Pie
- Cutie Patootie
- Peanut (if your boyfriend loves peanut butter)
- Honey Pie
- Honey Bun
- Sunshine (if your boyfriend is highly optimistic)
- Pumpkin
- Champ (if your boyfriend is an achiever)
- Pooh Bear
Romantic Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
12. Mine
13. Light of My Life
14. Mr. Right
15. My Other Half
16. Angel
17. Prince
18. My Favorite Man
19. Beau
20. Maverick
21. Mr. Amazing
Goofy and Funny Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
22. Mister Bossy Pants (if your boyfriend is the dominant one in the relationship)
23. Iron Man (if your boyfriend is muscular)
24. Chipmunk
25. Dumpling
26. Gizmo (if your boyfriend is a gadget fanatic)
27. Chief or Captain
28. Goober
29. Big Funny Guy
30. Eye Candy (if your boyfriend is excessively handsome)
31. Kiddo (if your boyfriend is playful at heart)
Unique Names to Call Your Boyfriend
32. Sugar Lips (if your boyfriend is a good kisser)
33. Wonderboy (if your boyfriend is often lost in wonderland)
34. Snookums
35. My Nugget
36. Binky
37. Handsome Devil
38. Jaguar
39. Old Thing (if your boyfriend is older than you)
40. Mc Dreamy (if your boyfriend has big dreams)
41. Candy Dandy
Sweet Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
42. Panda (if your boyfriend is super lazy but cute)
43. Pickle Pie
44. Romeo (if your boyfriend is a hopeless romantic)
45. My Penguin (signifies a forever bond)
46. Señor
47. Snuggly Bear
48. Schmoopy
49. Sweet-Thang
50. Partner in crime (if your partner is as crazy as you and loves making memories)
51. Cosmo (if your partner loves astrophysics, the universe, comets, etc.)
Sensual or Flirty Names to Call Your Boyfriend
52. God of Hotness
53. Mr. Spicy
54. Naughty Cowboy
55. Sugar Daddy
56. Macho Man
57. Wild Bear
58. Rocketman
59. Night Rider
60. Mr. Untamed
61. Prof. Sexy
Classic Yet Common Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
62. Baby
63. Bub
64. Honey
65. Sweetheart
66. Darling
67. Love
68. Baba
69. Hon Hon
70. Dear
71. Peach
72. Bae
73. Babe
Adorable Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
74. Koala Bear
75. Munchkins
76. My Handsome Nerd
77. My Knight
78. My Smilemaker (if your boyfriend never fails to cheer you up regardless of the situation)
79. Stud Muffin
80. Yang (you can be his Yin)
81. Puffer
82. CharChap (if your boyfriend has impeccable comic timing like the legendary Charlie Chaplin)
83. Muggle (if your boyfriend loves Harry Potter)
Spanish Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend
84. Cariño (means darling)
85. Dulce de Leche (means milk candy)
86. Mi Rey (means my king)
87. Mi Vida (means my life)
88. Media Naranja (means half an orange)
89. Mi Amor (means my love)
90. Nene or Bebé (means baby or babe)
91. Papi
92. Mi Cielo (means you are my heaven)
93. Hermoso (means beautiful)
Other Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend
94. Habibi (means my lover in Arabic)
95. Jaan (means my life in Hindi)
96. Ma Cherie (means my sweetheart in French)
97. Vita Mia (means my life in Italian)
98. Mon Amour (means my love in French)
99. Mon Beau (means my beautiful one in French)
100. Mooi (means handsome in African)
101. Ouji (means prince in Japanese)
102. Baabu Sona (means precious in Bengali)
103. Oppa (means romantic interest in Korean)
104. Tesoro (means darling in Italian)
Conclusion
Having an affectionate nickname for your boyfriend is a great way to show him how much you care. It is a fun way to express your love and affection uniquely and creatively. Whether you are looking for something sweet and romantic, funny or quirky, there are plenty of cute names to call your boyfriend that will have him beaming ear to ear. From classic pet names like "bub" to charming nicknames like "Habibi", you can take your pick from the afore listed 101 perfectly awesome pet names for your special someone!
FAQ's
