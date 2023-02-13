101+ Super Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Make Him Grin

Whether you want something sweet and romantic or funny and playful, take ideas from these cute names to call your boyfriend and give him a nickname that he will secretly adore!

Nicknames are a great way to show your boyfriend how much you care about him. However, finding the perfect nickname to call your boyfriend on an everyday basis can be slightly challenging. But, with moderate creativity and imagination, you can come up with really unique and cute names to call your boyfriend that will make him feel special. From terms of endearment like “honey” and “sugar” to silly nicknames like “bunny” and “monkey,” there are plenty of pet names for you to pick from till you find something that fits your special person perfectly.

Whether you want to call him something funny, romantic, or just plain cute, there is a term of endearment for every type of boyfriend personality. This assorted list of popular nicknames to call your favorite person will certainly help you find the perfect nickname that will make him go bananas. Scroll on!

Top 101+ Utterly Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend to Get Him Smiling

Cute Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

  1. Honey Bunny
  2. Snuggle Bug (if your boyfriend likes snuggling)
  3. Cutie Pie
  4. Cutie Patootie
  5. Peanut (if your boyfriend loves peanut butter)
  6. Honey Pie
  7. Honey Bun
  8. Sunshine (if your boyfriend is highly optimistic)
  9. Pumpkin
  10. Champ (if your boyfriend is an achiever)
  11. Pooh Bear

Romantic Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

12. Mine

13. Light of My Life

14. Mr. Right

15. My Other Half

16. Angel

17. Prince

18. My Favorite Man

19. Beau

20. Maverick

21. Mr. Amazing

 

Goofy and Funny Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

22. Mister Bossy Pants (if your boyfriend is the dominant one in the relationship)

23. Iron Man (if your boyfriend is muscular)

24. Chipmunk

25. Dumpling

26. Gizmo (if your boyfriend is a gadget fanatic)

27. Chief or Captain

28. Goober

29. Big Funny Guy

30. Eye Candy (if your boyfriend is excessively handsome)

31. Kiddo (if your boyfriend is playful at heart)

 

Unique Names to Call Your Boyfriend

32. Sugar Lips (if your boyfriend is a good kisser)

33. Wonderboy (if your boyfriend is often lost in wonderland)

34. Snookums

35. My Nugget

36. Binky

37. Handsome Devil

38. Jaguar

39. Old Thing (if your boyfriend is older than you)

40. Mc Dreamy (if your boyfriend has big dreams)

41. Candy Dandy

Sweet Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

42. Panda (if your boyfriend is super lazy but cute)

43. Pickle Pie

44. Romeo (if your boyfriend is a hopeless romantic)

45. My Penguin (signifies a forever bond)

46. Señor

47. Snuggly Bear

48. Schmoopy

49. Sweet-Thang

50. Partner in crime (if your partner is as crazy as you and loves making memories)

51. Cosmo (if your partner loves astrophysics, the universe, comets, etc.)

Sensual or Flirty Names to Call Your Boyfriend

52. God of Hotness

53. Mr. Spicy

54. Naughty Cowboy

55. Sugar Daddy

56. Macho Man

57. Wild Bear

58. Rocketman

59. Night Rider

60. Mr. Untamed

61. Prof. Sexy

 

Classic Yet Common Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

62. Baby

63. Bub

64. Honey

65. Sweetheart

66. Darling

67. Love

68. Baba

69. Hon Hon

70. Dear

71. Peach

72. Bae

73. Babe

 

Adorable Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

74. Koala Bear

75. Munchkins

76. My Handsome Nerd

77. My Knight

78. My Smilemaker (if your boyfriend never fails to cheer you up regardless of the situation)

79. Stud Muffin

80. Yang (you can be his Yin)

81. Puffer

82. CharChap (if your boyfriend has impeccable comic timing like the legendary Charlie Chaplin)

83. Muggle (if your boyfriend loves Harry Potter)

 

Spanish Nicknames to Call Your Boyfriend

84. Cariño (means darling)

85. Dulce de Leche (means milk candy)

86. Mi Rey (means my king)

87. Mi Vida (means my life)

88. Media Naranja (means half an orange)

89. Mi Amor (means my love)

90. Nene or Bebé (means baby or babe)

91. Papi

92. Mi Cielo (means you are my heaven)

93. Hermoso (means beautiful)

 

Other Cute Names to Call Your Boyfriend

94. Habibi (means my lover in Arabic)

95. Jaan (means my life in Hindi)

96. Ma Cherie (means my sweetheart in French)

97. Vita Mia (means my life in Italian)

98. Mon Amour (means my love in French)

99. Mon Beau (means my beautiful one in French)

100. Mooi (means handsome in African)

101. Ouji (means prince in Japanese)

102. Baabu Sona (means precious in Bengali)

103. Oppa (means romantic interest in Korean)

104. Tesoro (means darling in Italian)

Conclusion

Having an affectionate nickname for your boyfriend is a great way to show him how much you care. It is a fun way to express your love and affection uniquely and creatively. Whether you are looking for something sweet and romantic, funny or quirky, there are plenty of cute names to call your boyfriend that will have him beaming ear to ear. From classic pet names like "bub" to charming nicknames like "Habibi", you can take your pick from the afore listed 101 perfectly awesome pet names for your special someone!

FAQ's

What are some flirty cute names to call your boyfriend?
Honey bear, boo, hottie, hunk, spicy boy, and papi are a few flirty cute names to call your boyfriend.
Can I call my lover with cute pet names?
Yes, you can call your lover with cute pet names to make him fall for you a little bit more each day. However, please take into consideration if he is entirely comfortable with those names. If not, either change the nicknames or ask him politely why he does not like being called by a pet name.
What nicknames do boys like the most?
Baby, babe, darling, honey, papa bear, and daddy are a few nicknames that boys like the most.
