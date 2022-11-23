111 Cool And Creative Ways to Say Hello

Here's a quick tip for making a good first impression: switch up your ways to say Hello and greeting people! When we first meet someone or after a while, we make an effort to be lively in our conversation. The usual greetings are "Hello!" "How are you?" and "What's up?" The only issue with that, as you may anticipate, they are incredibly boring. People are typically more attentive when you welcome them uniquely. There's no need to exert all of your brain power attempting to leave a lasting impression on every person you encounter. When delivered in a certain way, even a basic welcome can be amusing.

Use these suggestions to amuse your pals. It's time to take a break from the usual hellos and talks! Instead, consider these suggestions and explore your creativity. With any luck, this collection of quirky and entertaining greetings will make you sound less artificial. Keep reading! 111 Different Ways to Say Hello to People

1. Howdy bro! Tell me what’s new going on! 2. Hey there, buddy! Wassup? 3. Wassup, partner! 4. Hey! How is it going? 5. What’s kicking, little buddy? 6. My name is (your name), What’s your name buddy? 7. Hey! smarty! What’s going on? 8. Hey, buddy! Mind if we meet now? I saw you ages ago. 9. How is life going? 10. Hey there, cutie. You made my day by giving me a glimpse of your smile!

11. Hey honey! 12. I am at peace. Ciao 13. What’s new, you hot thing? 14. Good Morning buddy! 15. Hello! How are you doing? Oh, your rays are already making my day brighter! 16. Hey, homey wassup? 17. Hi, mate! 18. Hey, sunshine! 19. Hello, Sir! 20. Hello, sugarplum. Give me a long morning hug. 21. Wassup chica! 22. Welcome to the cave, sir! 23. Top of the morning to you! Whaddup? 24. Namaste! this call may or may not be recorded for your training purposes, buddy. 25. Hi! At least we met for the first time after chatting with you over the years!

26. Hello hello hello! Who’s there? It’s me James Bond talking. 27. Knock knock…(who is there?) It’s me! 28. Governor watcha want? 29. Yo! Wassup ghostbusters. 30. Hi, honey pumpkin! 31. Yeah! Toodle doo, Toodle dum. 32. Hello there, super daddy! 33. Hey daddy cool? 34. Greetings and salutations, my main! 35. ‘Ello there, matey! 36. Hiiiii, baby! 37. Hey, boo. What are you doing? You just brightened up my day! 38. Bing bong! How’s it going? 39. How are you doing? 40. I like your sweet face. Are you an angel from heaven?

41. What’s cooking, you good lookin’? 42. Howdy, mister! How are ya? 43. Good day, boy! 44. Morning young man! So good to see ya! 45. Hello! There is my pumpkin pie! I missed you so much 46. What’s going on with you? Wanna chat? 47. Hello old soul! You are surprisingly glowing! 48. Hey, sugar! Why so sweet? 49. Hey, hi. How is your weekend going? Mine just got better seeing you. 50. This is where my lover is at! 51. Hi, honey! Holaaa! 52. Hey, sexy? You are rising the temperatures this summer! 53. Hello, cupcakes! How are ya?! 54. Ooh, la la. You are a gorgeous sculpture made by the God Almighty! 55. Hey handsome! Welcome!

56. Hey beautiful! Your beauty blinds me! 57. Hey Slayer, wassup? 58. Whatcha up to, bro? 59. Whazzup? 60. What’s good in the hood bro? 61. Bro, hey, how are ya doing? 62. Hi, long lost friend! Long time no see! 63. Yo man, where are you? 64. How have you been love? 65. How have you been, beautiful? 66. What’s sizzling you hawty? 67. Hey missus, how do you do? 68. What’s new you cute! Fill me in 69. Namaste dost! How long has it been? 70. How are things going, friend?

71. Sup bruh! 72. So far from me still I miss you? 73. Hi, homeslice! How’s life been for you? 74. What’s up, baby cup? 75. Hi! It has been such super fun meeting you! We shall do it more often. 76. ‘Sup, my homey? 77. Hey, cutie pie, sugar plum! 78. Hi Einstein, still solving the theory? 79. What’s smokin’? Tell me every deets! 80. Hey, bud! What’s the latest buzz? 81. Hello, nice to meet you girl! 82. Howdy, howdy, howdy, friend! 83. I am Superman. Who are you, gorgeous? 84. Hello, nice to see you! Will love to see you again. 85. I’ve been looking forward to meeting you.

86. How’s this weather there? 87. What’s going on honey? 88. You're right there mate? 89. How are things sailing? 90. Heeeeeey, good to see you after such a long time. 91. Hey, is it you or a piece of flawless beauty? 92. Hello stranger! 93. Pos eisai? (Greek)