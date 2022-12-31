100 Fun Questions To Ask Your Boyfriend For Hearty Time Together

These funny questions will make you laugh and think and create a fun atmosphere to rebuild a fulfilling relationship. Moreover, they are perfect for getting to know your boyfriend/spouse better. Some of these questions to ask your boyfriend for fun are thought-provoking, interesting, and hilarious, and some are just plain ridiculous! Anyhow, what is guaranteed is probably a gala time with your significant other!

There comes a time in everybody's relationship wherein all of you start pondering over the little moments in life that make you happy and how you, as an intimate couple, can share that happiness with each other. At times, the greatest way to strengthen your loving bond with your partner is to sit down and talk-talk-talk your heart out, ask random questions, discuss silly things, and just have that heartfelt chat with them. This is where this list of fun questions to ask your boyfriend comes in handy!

100 Fun Questions To Ask Your Boyfriend When You Are Bored

41. If you had to tuition a junior, which subject would you choose?

42. What is the dumbest thing you have ever said to anyone?

43. What is the best or strangest gift you ever received and given?

44. When do you lose your temper?

45. What is the worst drink you have ever had?

46. What silly things are you proud of doing?

47. What is the weirdest conversation or gossip that you have ever heard?

48. If we had to be an animal couple, which animal would we represent?

49. If you could not hire humans as your employees, whom would you prefer?

50. If you could bring to life a fictional character, who would you choose and why?

51. What has been your worst and best date?

52. Who is your favorite celebrity couple?

53. What kind of date would you want to go on with me?

54. If you had to try something cheesy from a Hollywood movie, what would you do?

55. Which conspiracy theory would you like to be a part of? Why?

56. If you become the richest person on Earth, what would you do?

57. Is your "personal" search history safe for anyone to see? Yes, including "incognito mode".

58. What is the weirdest concept of manliness that you have ever heard?

59. If you had to pull a prank on someone, who would you pick?

60. Will you let me experiment with makeup on you?

61. If you had to name yourself after your favorite superhero, what will your name be?

62. If you had to name me after a historical figure, what will my name be?

63. How many times have you drunk-called? To whom? What did you say?

64. What would you rather have - unlimited money (but extreme loneliness) or respect (but bare-minimum money)?

65. If you were asked to vacate your residence immediately, which five things would you take with you?

66. What are the flaws that make you insecure?

67. How often (and why) do you judge people?

68. What, according to you, is my worst quality?

69. Do you genuinely love me or...?

70. What is your take on friends with benefits?

71. What makes you grumpy or snobby immediately?

72. Do you tell things you heard about someone to someone else?

73. What makes you complain about things?

74. If you were not into a corporate job, what would you have done rather?

75. What is the best feature of my body?

76. What is my utmost good quality?

77. What is your utmost good quality?

78. If you could change something about your life, what would you change? Why?

79. Is there something that you will never want to change about your life?

80. Would you try drugs even if they were legal?