35 Most Heart-touching Wedding Poems to Raise a Toast to Love

Weddings are one of the most special and memorable occasions for couples and their close ones. As you stand at the altar, exchanging vows and rings with your life partner, your friends and family will want the perfect wedding poem to express their happiness and honor your love and commitment — words and phrases that create an impact and remain unforgettable for a lifetime.

Whether it is a grand celebration with hundreds of guests or an intimate gathering with just a few loved ones, one way to add even more meaning to a betrothal ceremony is by reading heartfelt poems for a wedding ceremony to amp up the festivities. These poems will touch every person's heart, can bring tears to the eyes of guests, and help to capture the emotions of that special day.

Top 35 Beautifully Written Wedding Poems that Capture the Essence of Marriage

Wedding Poems for Couples

1. Becalmed Bedazzled Bewitched Besotted - Nick Williams

Across the road,

I watched as you window shopped, bag in hand

And as people and cars rushed past, I stood motionless

as a boat

becalmed…

And at that party,

there was a strange aura that hovered around you,

but maybe it was just you, the cheap wine, and me

feeling

bedazzled…

And for weeks after that,

my every waking thought (when my mind was clear enough to think)

has been of you, leaving me

spellbound,

bewitched…

And now here we are,

nervous, on show and in clothes we’ll never wear again,

and I’m still staring at you,

totally

besotted.

2. Sonnet XVII - Pablo Neruda

I don’t love you as if you were the salt-rose, topaz

or arrow of carnations that propagate fire:

I love you as certain dark things are loved,

secretly, between the shadow and the soul.

I love you as the plant that doesn’t bloom and carries

hidden within itself the light of those flowers,

and thanks to your love, darkly in my body

lives the dense fragrance that rises from the earth.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,

I love you simply, without problems or pride:

I love you in this way because I don’t know any other way of loving

but this, in which there is no I or you,

Advertisement

so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand,

so intimate that when I fall asleep it is your eyes that close.

3. To My Dear and Loving Husband - Anna Bradstreet

If ever two were one, then surely we.

If ever man were lov’d by wife, then thee.

If ever wife was happy in a man,

Compare with me, ye women, if you can.

I prize thy love more than whole Mines of gold

Or all the riches that the East doth hold.

My love is such that Rivers cannot quench,

Nor ought but love from thee give recompense.

Thy love is such I can no way repay.

The heavens reward thee manifold, I pray.

Then while we live, in love let’s so persevere

That when we live no more, we may live ever.

4. With You In My Heart - Mick Jennings

With you in my heart, my life is complete,

You’re the air that I breathe and the food that I eat.

You are my soul mate, the beat in my heart,

It feels like a year each second we’re apart.

With you in my heart I’m walking on air,

I can imagine your perfume and the touch of your hair.

Your beautiful eyes, so kind and so green,

The loveliest sight I ever have seen.

With you in my heart, I am brim full of pride,

It’s as though i can achieve anything with you by my side.

You’re my rock, you’re my angel, my one true love,

You’re my present from heaven, my gift from above.

With you in my heart, I love you so much,

How caring you are, my soul you do touch.

You’re a beautiful princess, a pleasure to know,

My love for you just continues to grow.

With you in my heart, I’m the happiest man on earth,

I feel God has planned this since the day of my birth.

I could never love anyone the way I love you,

Advertisement

I hope and I pray that you feel the same way too.

With you in my heart, through the good and the bad,

I’ll be there when you need me, when you’re hurting or sad.

In fact I’ll be there for you any night, any day,

Whenever you need me, you just have to say.

With you in my heart, it really makes my day,

With the things that you do and the things that you say.

You and Eva deserve happiness and I will ensure,

From now, only good times come knocking at your door.

With you in my heart, I hope it feels good,

And that I am caring for you the way that I should.

I will always be happy, just by the love that you give,

I will protect you and love you for as long as I live.

5. The Passionate Shepherd to His Love - Christopher Marlowe

Come live with me and be my love,

And we will all the pleasures prove

That valleys, groves, hills, and fields,

Woods or steepy mountain yields.

And we will sit upon the rocks,

Seeing the shepherds feed their flocks,

By shallow rivers to whose falls

Melodious birds sing madrigals.

And I will make thee beds of roses

And a thousand fragrant posies,

A cap of flowers, and a kirtle

Embroidered all with leaves of myrtle;

A gown made of the finest wool

Which from our pretty lambs we pull;

Fair lined slippers for the cold,

With buckles of the purest gold;

A belt of straw and ivy buds,

With coral clasps and amber studs:

And if these pleasures may thee move,

Come live with me and be my love.

The shepherds’ swains shall dance and sing

For thy delight each May morning:

If these delights thy mind may move,

Then live with me and be my love.

6. Be My Homer - CJ Munn

Advertisement

Be my Homer

I wanna be your Marge.

If I’m your Norfolk Broads

Will you be my barge?

Let’s please be Tom and Barbara,

I will show you The Good Life.

Even though we’re not yet married

I would love to be your wife.

Like Mr. and Mrs. Huxtable,

We’d smooch even when we’re wrinkly.

I’ll even consider ironing your shirts,

But I hope you like them crinkly.

Like Mr. and Mrs. Incredible

I’m flexible and you’re tough.

But if you promise to be my true love

That will always be enough.

Like Bonny and that Clyde guy

without all the dying.

Like Gwyneth and that Coldplay man

without all the crying.

My partner in crime, the love of my life,

My muse, my joy, my fun.

Please be my one and only,

Cos you’ve always been ‘The One’.

7. Taking - Andrea Porter

Is this the part where I say I do?

I lost track somewhere around

us being gathered here together?

I don’t recall anyone objecting.

My mind was somewhere else,

I had this image of us both older

weathered by the years, a scene

of us driving to your mother’s

every Sunday for roast beef.

Discussions about good gravy,

the dog’s arthritis, your sister,

the cost of bedding plants

Do you take this man?

Yes I take him, all of him.

I take his mother, her better gravy,

her hobbling dog, the sucked a lemon sister,

the cost of marigolds and geraniums.

I do, if it’s the price for loving you.

Sweet Poems to Read at a Wedding

8. Epithalamium (Nuptial Ode) - Diana Barsham

She was their only daughter –

A bride cake of smiles and rosebud generosity!

Her skin had the glow of twenty vestal virgins

Advertisement

All famed for their beauty –

She was candied peel; she was heart fruit.

The music they chose was like the opening page

of a fine biography, the polished floor of its prose,

a door she had yet to walk through.

Her guests had flung her far from the shore of her beginnings:

A white wave, mother of pearl, inlaid with silver.

Romance on the scale of this slow processional

Turns back into the future

out of the cocktail of some Cyprian sunrise.

He stands at her side, this anxious jeweller,

his tall hat in his hand.

And oh, for the nurture that has bled into each moment;

ruby-red or sapphire blue: the slow incrustation

of a mineral accomplishment! Here to stay,

the bridesmaids whisper. The memory of this day

held like a hand in the golden glow of its setting:

These lawns and flowers; this white circle of permanence.

9. Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms - Thomas Moore

Believe me, if all those endearing young charms,

Which I gaze on so fondly to-day,

Were to change by to-morrow, and fleet in my arms,

Live fairy-gifts fading away,

Thou wouldst still be adored, as this moment thou art,

Let thy loveliness fade as it will,

And around the dear ruin each wish of my heart

Would entwine itself verdantly still.

It is not while beauty and youth are thine own,

And thy cheeks unprofaned by a tear,

That the fervor and faith of a soul may be known,

To which time will but make thee more dear!

No, the heart that has truly loved never forgets,

But as truly loves on to the close,

As the sunflower turns on her god when he sets

The same look which she turned when he rose!

10. A Bridge On The Edge - Martin Richmond

My father’s arm is rock steady,

my dress is streaked with Mum’s tears.

Advertisement

The aisle before me is like a beach,

strewn with the driftwood of my fears.

I’ll get it right,

I’ll take my time,

This is my wedding, not a pantomime.

My Dad’s waistcoat is much too tight,

but he’s grand in his monkey suit.

This do cost him an arm and a leg,

by tonight he’ll be relaxed as a newt.

I’ll get it right,

I’ll take my time,

This is my wedding, not a pantomime.

See all the backs of their heads,

lined up in the wooden pews.

Waiting no doubt for me to trip,

just so they can blame the booze.

I’ll get it right,

I’ll take my time,

This is my wedding, not a pantomime.

Just a few feet more and they’ll stop,

playing that sad, mournful tune.

I hope this isn’t a bad omen,

the minister’s humming High Noon.

I’ll get it right,

I’ll take my time,

This is my wedding, not a pantomime.

All the hassle just melts away,

when I gaze deep into his eyes.

These aren’t just words I speak,

they are ribbons around my prize.

I’ve got it right,

I’ve got the time,

This is our wedding, not a pantomime.

THE END. (or the beginning?)

11. She Walks in Beauty - Lord Byron

She walks in beauty, like the night

Of cloudless climes and starry skies;

And all that’s best of dark and bright

Meet in her aspect and her eyes:

Thus mellow’d to that tender light

Which heaven to gaudy day denies.

One shade the more, one ray the less,

Had half impair’d the nameless grace

Which waves in every raven tress,

Or softly lightens o’er her face;

Where thoughts serenely sweet express

How pure, how dear their dwelling-place.

And on that cheek, and o’er that brow,

So soft, so calm, yet eloquent,

Advertisement

The smiles that win, the tints that glow,

But tell of days in goodness spent,

A mind at peace with all below,

A heart whose love is innocent!

12. A Wedding Toast - James Bertolino

May your love be firm,

And may your dream of a life together

be a river between two shores

by day bathed in sunlight and by night

illuminated from within. May the heron

carry news of you to the heavens, and the salmon bring

the sea’s blue grace. May your twin thoughts spiral upward

like leafy vines, like fiddle strings in the wind,

and be as noble as the Douglas fir.

May you never find yourselves back to back

without love pulling you around

into each other’s arms.



Romantic Wedding Poems about Love

13. My Love - Jane Graham

You say you love me

I know it’s true

Without your love

What would I do?

My heart will sing

‘you kiss my soul’

This is the thing

That makes us whole

Together we will face our life

You as my husband

Me your wife

Sharing, caring, journeying on

With only love notes

For our song.

14. The Future - Emma Salmon

In my future I see you and me,

And a house and garden filled with trees.

I see dinner parties surrounded by friends,

And a vegetable patch we love to tend.

I see cosy nights in front of the fire,

And a four-poster bed for when we tire.

I see our kitchen which will be the heart of the home,

And a Victorian bath brimming with foam.

I see muddy wellies by the front door,

And the kids eating cookies and asking for more.

I see nights in the garden camping under the stars,

Advertisement

And shelves full of mismatching local jam jars.

I see family picnics outside with the dog,

And a little blue shed containing the logs.

I see us sat by the window watching the snow,

And reading the papers and learning to grow.

I see pictures of family in quirky frames,

And letters on the kids’ doors spelling out their names.

I see laughter, pain, kisses and tears,

And helping each other to confront our fears.

I see you as my friend and also my lover,

Your confidant and your children’s mother.

I see a wonderful future for you and I,

And it’s cloaked in love until we die.

15. I Belong In Your Arms - Deborah Bridea

I belong in your arms

Finally, I have found a place

Into which I fit perfectly, safely

And securely with no doubts,

No fears, No sadness, No tears.

This place is filled with happiness and laughter

Yet it is spacious enough, to allow me

The freedom to move around,

To live my life and be myself.

This wonderful place, which I never believed really existed,

I have found Finally

Inside your arms, Inside your heart, inside your love.

16. The Minute I Heard My First Love Story - Rumi

The minute I heard my first love story

I started looking for you,

Not knowing how blind that was.

Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere.

They’re in each other all along.

17. New Beginnings - Barbara Crooker

May this be a day of new beginnings

the sun, like a fragrant apple; the summer air,

soft on your hands as the kiss of a child.

May berries melt like honey on your tongue.

May your heart rise in wonder

at the clouds drifting across the sky.

May the trails under your boots

be covered in pine quills,

let the leaves rain down

like memories

in the autumn of your heart.

May the snow beneath your skis

run as fast as watered silk,

may the cold air kiss your cheeks,

turn them red as summer's roses.

May the rivers always flow

with their unexpected beauty,

the first freshets of snowmelt,

the rush of early spring. May you always walk in gladness

through whatever path or highway;

may you always walk within the golden circle of your love.

18. My Delight and Thy Delight - Robert Bridges

My delight and thy delight

Walking, like two angels white,

In the gardens of the night:

My desire and they desire

Twining to a tongue of fire,

Leaping live, and laughing higher:

Thro’ the everlasting strife

In the mysteries of life.

Love, from whom the world begun,

Hath the secret of the sun.

Love can tell, and love alone,

Whence the million stars were strewn,

Why each atom knows its own,

How, in spite of woe and death,

Gay is life, and sweet is breath:

This he taught us, this we knew,

Happy in his science true,

Hand in hand as we stood

‘Neath the shadows of the wood,

Heart to heart as we lay

In the dawning of the day.

Traditional Wedding Poems

19. Love (III) - George Herbert

Love bade me welcome: yet my soul drew back,

Guilty of dust and sin.

But quick-ey’d Love, observing me grow slack

Form my first entrance in,

Drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning

If I lack’d any thing.

A guest, I answer’d, worthy to be here:

Love said, You shall be he.

I, the unkind, ungrateful? Ah my dear,

I cannot look on thee.

Love took my hand and smiling did reply,

Who made the eyes but I?

Truth, Lord, but I have marr’d them: let my shame

Go where it doth deserve.

And know you not, says Love, who bore the blame?

My dear, then I will serve.

You must sit down, says Love, and taste my meat:

So I did sit and eat.

20. How Do I Love Thee? - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of Being an Ideal Grace.

I love thee to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.

I love thee freely, as men strive for Right;

I love thee purely, as they turn from Praise.

I love thee with the passion put to use

In my old grief’s, and with my childhood’s faith.

I love thee with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints,–I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life!– and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death.

21. The Prophet - Kahlil Gibran

Love has no other desire but to fulfil itself.

But if you love and must needs have desires, let these be your desires:

To melt and be like a running brook that sings its melody to the night.

To know the pain of too much tenderness.

To be wounded by your own understanding of love;

And to bleed willingly and joyfully.

To wake at dawn with a winged heart and give thanks for another day of loving;

To rest at the noon hour and meditate love’s ecstasy;

To return home at eventide with gratitude;

And then to sleep with a prayer for the beloved in your heart and a song of praise on your lips.

22. Love's Philosophy Love and Friendship Extract - Emily Bronte

Love is like the wild rose-briar

Friendship like the holly tree

The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms

But which will bloom most constantly?

The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,

Its summer blossoms scent the air

Yet wait till winter comes again

And who will call the wild-briar fair?

Then, scorn the silly rose-wreath now

And deck with thee the holly’s sheen,

Then when December blights thy brow

He still may leave thy garland green.

23. Traditional Irish Blessing

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

May God be with you and bless you;

May you see your children’s children.

May you be poor in misfortune,

Rich in blessings,

May you know nothing but happiness

From this day forward.

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the warm rays of sun fall upon your home

And may the hand of a friend always be near.

May green be the grass you walk on,

May blue be the skies above you,

May pure be the joys that surround you,

May true be the hearts that love you.

24. I’ll Be There For You - Louise Cuddon

I’ll be there my darling, through thick and through thin,

When your mind’s in a mess and your head’s in a spin.

When your plane’s been delayed, and you’ve missed the last train,

When life is just threatening to drive you insane.

When your thrilling whodunit has lost its last page,

When somebody tells you, you’re looking your age.

When your coffee’s too cool, and your wine is too warm,

When the forecast said “Fine”, but you’re out in a storm.

When your quick break hotel, turns into a slum,

And your holiday photos show only your thumb.

When you park for five minutes in a resident’s bay,

And return to discover you’ve been towed away.

When the jeans that you bought in hope or in haste,

Just stick on your hips and don’t reach around your waist.

When the food you most like brings you out in red rashes,

When as soon as you boot up the bloody thing crashes.

So my darling, my sweetheart, my dear…

When you break a rule,

When you act the fool.

When you’ve got the flu,

When you’re in a stew.

When you’re last in the queue, don’t feel blue ’cause I’m telling you, I’ll be there.

25. Sonnet 116 - William Shakespeare

Let me not to the marriage of true minds admit impediments.

Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds,

or bends with the remover to remove:

Oh, no! It is an ever-fixed mark.

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

it is the star to every wandering bark,

whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken.

Love’s not Time’s fool,

though rosy lips and cheeks within his bending sickle’s compass come;

love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

but bears it out even to the edge of doom.

If this be error and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved.

Funny Wedding Poems

26. Dear Heart - Hayley Gait-Golding

Dear Heart,

I’d like it if you’d tell me

How you measure love.

Do you deal in ounces and quarters?

Or stroke it with kid gloves?

How do you pick who gets it

Because I’d really like a say

And why is it that some people

Get more and more each day?

Another thing I’d like to know

Is how love measures time?

Is it founded in an instant?

Then lasts a whole lifetime?

Does it grow and grow your whole life through

So I have more and more

Or is there just a set amount

You get at birth then store?

What happens if it’s stolen?

Or if I cease to love

Does it all come back untarnished?

With interest on the above.

How can I know its importance?

Do you give it certain ranks?

Could I say that’s 1st or 2nd class?

Like I do with postage stamps.

Is true love like in stories?

Like old fashioned fairy tales

Cinderella meets Prince Charming

And only love prevails

Why is it then that nowadays?

Love sometimes takes the course

Of starting off with marriage

But ending in divorce

Is love equal in proportions?

For families and for friends

For husbands, wives and children

Where does it ever end?

To let me know what’s going on

Lets strike a little deal

Beat slowly for the phoneys

And fast if it’s for real!

27. Marriage - Mrs Dawn Moore

Weeks and weeks to prepare

Running here and there

Arranging the church

Your vows to rehearse

Hoping your day will be bliss

Preparing the guest list none amiss

Flowers, rings, the wedding cake

Present list for you to make

Wedding cars, ribbons to tie

Emotions running high

Finally the day is here

Time is drawing near

Meet your man, make your vow

Happiness at least for now

Two people joined together as one

Hanky panky when guests have gone.

28. A Groom's Thoughts - Craig Astley

Wakey wakey open your eyes,

Today is the best day in both of our lives.

Today we’ll be joined in matrimony,

Us together my Princess, you and Me.

Climb out of bed my darling and begin to dress,

I know today you’re sure to impress,

With a flowing outfit I am longing to see,

Made more perfect with your glowing, natural beauty.

Your hair’s been done perfect, your make up too,

Soon we’ll be married and my dreams will come true.

At the church I’ll be waiting for you to arrive,

To begin the new chapter of the rest of our lives.

There at the church I eagerly wait,

For you to arrive of course fashionably late,

Over the brow the car does appear,

Soon you’ll be in my arms with nothing to fear.

The Wedding March begins the room filled with pride,

To see the joining of love between myself and my bride,

As you walk down the aisle the emotion is felt,

And as my eyes fixes upon you my heart does melt.

The ceremony begins and love fills the air,

The love we feel for each other so pure so rare,

With tears in our eyes we say our I do’s,

And promise to each other this love we won’t lose.

The ceremonies over, the register is signed,

The woman I’ve married I was lucky to find,

Next to the reception where good times awaits,

To celebrate the love of two perfect soulmates.

At the reception the food begins to arrive,

On each table conversations are alive,

Two families mixing and be-coming one,

New friends and acquaintances now the welcomes are done.

Soon are the speeches from best man and co.,

With smiles and warmth from laughter in flow,

Then with the toasts to us the two,

I gaze and feel my full love for you.

Now the first dance in front of our guests,

Stood close together chest to chest,

The music is flowing my heart begins to pull,

My wife in my arms my life is now full.

The evening begins and the drinks start to flow,

Everyone’s dancing and enjoying the show,

But times getting on and the room starts to empty,

We thank them for coming and sharing emotions a-plenty.

The evening draws to a close and soon it will end,

But never will our love with me and my best friend,

Our memories of this day will last forever so true,

And remember my wife I will always love you!

29. Roll on the Wedding! - Catherine Smith

The band has been booked, the cake has been made,

the photographer’s chosen, all bills have been paid.

The guests are decided, the menu too;

Something borrowed? Check! Ditto old and blue.

The stationery’s been ordered, along with the flowers,

favours are done after fiddling for hours.

The stag do’s a blur, same goes for the Hen –

won’t be drinking that much in one sitting again!

The dress has been picked, accessories bought;

there’s nothing to schedule, no more to sort.

After endless to-do lists for over a year,

it’s time to relax; the big day is here!

Sitting here with my girls as our hair gets done,

I can’t help feeling lucky to have found ‘the One’ –

Just think, by lunchtime I’ll be his new wife!

Roll on the wedding, and our new married life!

30. My Son's Bride - Vivien Hampshire

I’m losing my boy

And I know that I oughta

Be jumping with joy

That I’m gaining a daughter

But…

The hemline’s too high above the knee,

She says wearing white is hypocrisy,

There’s no sign of a veil to hide her face,

And she’s gone for fur instead of lace.

She looks bemused when I mention a train;

Says they’ll be heading for Greece on a plane.

No, it certainly wouldn’t be my kind of dress,

But will she make him happy?

Yes.

I’m losing my boy

And I know that I oughta

Be jumping with joy

That I’m gaining a daughter

But…

She says hats you only wear once are a waste,

She has unruly hair and unusual taste.

Shouldn’t we be spending money (and hours)

Selecting the venue and picking the flowers?

But it’s Registry Office, a girl as best man,

Pie and chips at the pub, and no seating plan.

Whatever goes on in her head? I can’t guess,

But will she make him happy?

Yes.

I’m losing my boy

And I know that I oughta

Be jumping with joy

That I’m gaining a daughter

But…

She’s having cup cakes in place of three tiers,

Champagne is standing aside for cold beers,

And where the diamond should be on her hand

There’s a miniscule pearl on a thin pewter band.

I can’t say it’s quite what I would have chosen,

But I bite my tongue. My smile is frozen.

She’s not who I’d imagined, I have to confess,

But will she make him happy?

Yes.

Short Wedding Poems

31. When Two People Are At One - I Ching

When two people are at one in their inmost hearts,

they shatter even the strength of iron or bronze.

And when two people understand each other in their inmost hearts,

their words are sweet and strong,

like the fragrance of orchids.

32. Wedding Vow Haiku - Tracy Davidson

I promise to love

and will gladly honour you

but obey? no way!

33. Again and Again, However We Know The Landscape of Love - Rainer Maria Rilke

Again and again, however we know the landscape of love

and the little churchyard there, with its sorrowing names,

and the frighteningly silent abyss into which the others

fall: again and again the two of us walk out together

under the ancient trees, lie down again and again

among the flowers, face to face with the sky.



Trending Modern Wedding Poems

34. These I Can Promise - Mark Twain

I cannot promise you a life of sunshine;

I cannot promise riches, wealth, or gold;

I cannot promise you an easy pathway

That leads away from change or growing old.

But I can promise all my heart’s devotion;

A smile to chase away your tears of sorrow;

A love that’s ever true and ever growing;

A hand to hold in yours through each tomorrow.

35. I Carry Your Heart With Me - E.E. Cummings

I carry your heart with me (I carry it in

my heart) I am never without it (anywhere

I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done

by only me is your doing, my darling)

I fear

no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) I want

no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)

and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart).

36. Wedding Prayer - Robert Louis Stevenson

Lord, behold our family here assembled.

We thank you for this place in which we dwell,

for the love that unites us,

for the peace accorded us this day,

for the hope with which we expect the morrow,

for the health, the work, the food,

and the bright skies that make our lives delightful;

for our friends in all parts of the earth.

Conclusion

Weddings are a time of bliss and celebration where everyone comes together to witness the holy union of two people in love. It is an auspicious time for families, friends, and colleagues to reunite to enjoy the joyous atmosphere. Marriage means a long day of traditions, rituals, and customs passed down through generations. Here, one of the most beautiful ways to add to your personal touch in this celebration is through wedding poems. Poetry, with its heartfelt verses and emotional rhythm, has always been a favorite choice for many couples. So, consider reading out one of these 35 most heartfelt wedding day poems to capture the emotion of the newly married couple and add to the merriment of this special day.

ALSO READ: 43 Beautiful Love Poems for Wife to Melt Her Heart