‘1 Catch, 1 Yard, 1 Coach Assaulted’: Travis Kelce Compared to Draymond Green After He Pushes Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

Even though Draymond Green isn't in the NFL, NBA fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the Golden State Warriors forward and the heated exchange between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid that was caught on camera during Sunday's second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

During an offensive drive that ended in a fumble for the Chiefs, Kelce was seen screaming at Reid from the sidelines.

Mecole Hardman's 52-yard reception put the Chiefs in the 49ers' red zone for the first time but running back Isiah Pacheco's first-down run resulted in a turnover.

When Kelce made sure Reid knew how frustrated he was about being sidelined, supporters began to compare his actions to those of Draymond Green.

Here are the fans' reactions to the Kelce incident:

Green has engaged in several heated on-court confrontations, including arguments with Steve Kerr, the Warriors' coach.

In the most recent instance, which went viral, Green was seen begging Kerr to call a timeout before being told in a humble way that the team had run out of them.

More than a month has passed since Draymond Green was allowed to return to the NBA following his 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns centre Jusuf Nurkic in the face on December 12.



Throughout his first ten games, Green did not commit any technical or flagrant fouls.



However, he did get a technical foul in the 11th game. The Warriors have struggled this season and they will be hoping that Green can inspire them with his gameplay and leadership.

