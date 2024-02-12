Why Did Jimmy Butler Miss Game vs The Celtics? Miami Heat Reveal Tragic Reason In Statement

Jimmy Butler missed Miami's game against the Celtics due to a personal reason. The star forward was absent as Miami lost 110-106 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Butler has been given a leave of absence by the club following the death of a family member.

The duration of Butler's absence from the team is unknown, as they play this week at Milwaukee and Philadelphia before the All-Star break.

What did the Miami Heat say?

The Heat issued a statement through Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, saying, "Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member."

"At this time, as they deal with this loss, Jimmy and his family ask for privacy. There will be updates when necessary."

Butler was excused from both Friday's and Saturday's team practices.

What did coach Erik Spoelstra say?

Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Heat stated on Sunday, "We're here for him," according to the Miami Herald.

"Without him, we had two practices. We're appreciative that this time of year we could have two practice sessions."

"We had some issues that needed to be resolved. We are excited to play against a top opponent today, of course."

Butler has been the Heat's best player this season. He had a slow start to the season, but he has put in great effort in the last few months.

In 37 games (all starts) this season, Butler, 34, has team-best averages in points (21.4), assists (4.6), and steals (1.3).

He made 44% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his shots from the field.

The next game of the Heat's six-game road trip will take place against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The result against the Celtics and the big week before All-Star Weekend

Leading the Celtics to victory with four points, Jayson Tatum came dangerously close to a triple-double.

His final stats were nine assists, ten rebounds, and 26 points. Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points, and Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points and nine rebounds.

As a team, they made almost 51% of their field goals, and they currently have a 41-12 record.

The Heat were led by Tyler Herro while Butler was away. He shot 10-of-21 from the field and finished with 24 points.

Caleb Martin finished with 15 points, and Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Heat suffered an injury blow to Terry Rozier during the game and will be sweating over his fitness.

The Miami Heat have now won 28 out of their 53 games but their slide in form might be making their fans worried.

The absence of Butler will put a huge dent in their chances for a playoff spot.

Miami won’t be leading their best player but a leader in the dressing room because of the tragedy.

