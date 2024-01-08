2024 NFL Draft Order: Where will Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles, Giants and others pick in the first round?

The NFL 2023 regular season is done and as much as everyone is excited about the Super Bowl, fans are eager to know about the 2024 NFL draft. Considering the performance of the team by the end of week 18, here's the NFL draft order for the first round.

2024 NFL Draft order for the first round

With the Miami Dolphins' defeat against the Buffalo Bills, the regular season for every team has come to an end. Now that the dust has settled, here's what the current NFL draft order for 2024 looks like:

Chicago Bears, 7-9 (From Carolina Panthers, 2-15) Washington Commanders, 4-13 New England Patriots, 4-13 Arizona Cardinals, 4-13 Los Angeles Chargers, 5-12 New York Giants, 6-11 Tennessee Titans, 6-11 Atlanta Falcons, 7-10 Chicago Bears, 7-10 New York Jets, 7-10 Minnesota Vikings, 7-10 Denver Broncos, 8-9 Las Vegas Raiders, 8-9 New Orleans Saints, 9-8 Indianapolis Colts, 9-8 Seattle Seahawks, 9-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8 Cincinnati Bengals, 9-8 Green Bay Packers, 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-8 Arizona Cardinals, 4-13 (From Houston Texans, 10-7) Los Angeles Rams, 10-7 Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-7 Miami Dolphins, 11-6 Philadelphia Eagles, 11-6 Kansas City Chiefs, 11-6 Houston Texans, 10-7 (From Cleveland Browns, 11-6) Detroit Lions, 12-5 Buffalo Bills, 11-6 Dallas Cowboys, 12-5 San Francisco 49ers, 12-5 Baltimore Ravens, 13-4

The last game of the NFL 2023 regular season

The last game of the 2023 regular season was between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. The battle for the AFC East was won by the Bills who came victorious after beating the Dolphins by 21-14. During this outstanding game, Tua Tangovailoa and Josh Allen threw four interceptions together.

The Buffalo Bills were able to maintain their defense, which helped them keep Miami from scoring points in the second half. The Pro Bowl signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 173 passing yards. Interestingly, it was Tua's lowest total this season.

The wild card picture of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are both in the playoffs with their games pretty soon. The Miami Dolphins are going to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Wild Card Round on January 13, Saturday. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Talking about the Buffalo Bills, the same day as the Miami Dolphins, they are going to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Wild Card Round on January 14. The game will be taking place at the Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York.

