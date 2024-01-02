Crazy Super Bowl 2024 conspiracy theory has NFL fans convinced THESE two teams are rigged to face each other

The Super Bowl fever has started to make its way into the heads of fans. With everyone excited about the big game, there's recently a conspiracy theory that has taken up the internet by a wave. This conspiracy theory predicted who will be in the finals of Super Bowl LVIII, proving the NFL to be rigged.

Conspiracy theory that points fingers at NFL being 'scripted'

There can not be more random things than sports, but despite that many NFL fans believe that the league is rigged and scripted. These allegations have become more serious recently, thanks to the viral conspiracy theory. NFL Memes shared a post on Twitter (currently known as X) which gave birth to this conspiracy.

So what happens is, the NFL changes the Super Bowl logo each year, giving it a unique design. The logo is revealed months before the big game and way before the playoffs officially begin. From the last two years, what's happening is, the logos have hinted at the finals of the Super Bowl. Now, we can consider it a coincidence but it has happened more than once.

In Super Bowl LVI, the color theme of the Super Bowl logo was yellow and dark orange. Both the colors are of the teams that played in the finals i.e. the Rams (yellow) and the Bengals (orange). Let's ignore this for a moment and assume it is a total coincidence. But what about Super Bowl LVII?

In the Super Bowl LVII, the color theme was green and red, which were also the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs who played in the finals at the State Farm Stadium. So is that a coincidence? If we continue with this conspiracy, the Super Bowl LVIII finals will be between the 49ers and the Ravens.

The Super Bowl LVIII logo is themed red and purple, which is the color of the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. Now let's face it, there are other teams with red as the primary color, the 49ers are the most ideal choice. If the 49ers and Ravens get into the final, it will just prove the conspiracy true.

Fans reaction to viral Super Bowl conspiracy

Fans believe that the conspiracy is true and that the NFL is rigged. "Everyone knows the NFL is scripted" commented a fan who believes that the NFL is scripted.

"The winning team color is at the bottom which if this is true, GO RAVENS!" said another fan.

"Confirmed last year when the Chiefs were made to win so they could have the (pre-determined) Kelce-bowl" commented another fan, in reference to the last Super Bowl.

"NFL turning into WWE? if so i’m done watching," said a fan who seemed disappointed with the NFL.

"It's official the nfl is scripted asf," tweeted another fan. This fan seemed sure about the conspiracy.

This coincidence has happened on two occasions in the last Super Bowl and if the finals for Super Bowl LVIII happen as predicted, it is going to be a serious concern for the NFL fans. It is directly going to be the fingers pointed at the NFL for being scripted. Do you believe in this conspiracy? Share your take below!

